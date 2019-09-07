Antonio Brown demands release from Raiders after they void his guaranteed money

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown continued his football drama Saturday before his team took its first regular-season snap.

Brown, who was been at odds with the Raiders all preseason, posted on Instagram demanding his release from the Raiders after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning that the club voided all of his $29.1 guaranteed money this year and fined him $215,073.53 for conduct detrimental to the team. The Raiders also sent Brown a letter saying he will not receive termination pay if they release him, according to Schefter.