Antonio Brown demands release from Raiders after they void his guaranteed money
Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown continued his football drama Saturday before his team took its first regular-season snap.
Brown, who was been at odds with the Raiders all preseason, posted on Instagram demanding his release from the Raiders after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning that the club voided all of his $29.1 guaranteed money this year and fined him $215,073.53 for conduct detrimental to the team. The Raiders also sent Brown a letter saying he will not receive termination pay if they release him, according to Schefter.
And that’s fine ! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines.Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years. “I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.” Release me @raiders #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake
Brown’s antics during the offseason and preseason have ranged from missing all of the Raiders’ spring practices, for which he would have made $500,000, to complaining that the NFL required him to wear a new helmet.
