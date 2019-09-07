Antonio Brown paid the price for his behavior

The Raiders badly wanted Brown to be their star player, and were willing to pay him handsomely for it. But Brown just couldn’t behave or do anything that wasn’t on his terms.

What’s amazing about this saga is the amount of self-inflicted damage that Brown caused, before earning a single penny. He didn’t get a signing bonus, and the Raiders had recourse to void his guarantees.

The Antonio Brown ordeal came to its inevitable conclusion on Saturday, with the Raiders first voiding his guarantees, then releasing the talented receiver after tiring of his antics.

Brown had $29.1 million in fully guaranteed money coming to him over the next two seasons, and earning it should have been easy. Brown could have made $500,000 this spring had he participated in 85 percent of the Raiders’ spring practices, but he skipped them.

Advertisement

And all he had to do to collect a $14.625 million salary this year was be a good teammate, and show up for Week 1. The entire salary would have been guaranteed had Brown been on the roster at 4 p.m. Saturday. But he lashed out once again at GM Mike Mayock and the Raiders organization on Saturday morning, and they swiftly cut him before the guarantees kicked in. The fact that Brown couldn’t behave for even one day, with $14.625 million at stake, is simply unbelievable.

“Nuts, man,” one Raiders player told me. “They had his back all through the stuff through camp. This is all on him.”

The Patriots are already rumored to be a destination for Brown, but I have a hard time seeing it. The Patriots like good value, and Brown doesn’t seem interested in playing for anything but top dollar. And Bill Belichick wants players who will show up on time, do what they are told, be reliable, and put the team ahead of individual. Nothing about that seems like Brown.

Advertisement

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.