Antonio Brown says joining Patriots was ‘#GodsPlan’

After the news broke Saturday afternoon , Brown took to social media to share his thoughts on the matter. He called it “#GodsPlan” and also incorporated a slogan often used in Foxborough, “LFG.” Clearly, he’s pretty enthusiastic about coming to New England .

It actually happened. Antonio Brown is a member of the Patriots.

The former Raiders wide receiver had been scheduled to earn up to $50 million from Oakland over a three-year deal. What started out as a seemingly perfect fit quickly turned sour, and now the Patriots have guaranteed him $9 million this season with the potential to earn as much as $15 million.

Advertisement

Brown isn’t eligible to play against his old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Sunday.