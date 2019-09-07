Can the Patriots supplant the Steelers as the NFL’s winningest dynasty?

But from a historical perspective, the Race to Seven is on. With the NFL celebrating its 100th season by highlighting some of the top historical matchups, the league opens up on “Sunday Night Football” with the two most successful franchises in the league’s modern history competing to be the first to win seven Lombardi Trophies.

“It’s really about this game, what our opportunity is in the 2019 season,” Belichick said. “We have a long way to go.”

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin will tell you that Sunday night’s game at Gillette Stadium is just about starting the 2019 season off right. There is nothing more to the game other than it being 1/16th of the regular-season schedule.

“I think it’s pretty cool that we have an opportunity to,” Tom Brady said this past week. “Those are lofty goals, and expectations are high for us, and they’re high for them.”

The Steelers have been the standard of excellence in the NFL for the better part of five decades. They dominated the 1970s and have remained relevant and competitive in each decade since, adding two more trophies to their mantle this century. The Steelers were the first franchise to win four Lombardi Trophies, and the first to six (the 49ers beat them to five).

“Us having won six Super Bowls, that’s the town’s identity, and I’m not exaggerating,” said Mark Madden, afternoon radio host at 105.9 The X who has done radio in Pittsburgh for 23 years. “ ‘Sixburgh,’ ‘Stairway to seven,’ every stupid pun you can think of, that’s a big thing here.”

But the old guard now has brash new company in the new-money Patriots, who have sustained their domination for two full decades, a dynasty nearly unparalleled in its longevity.

The Patriots and Steelers have faced each other three times in the AFC Championship game in the Brady era, and have represented the conference in the Super Bowl in 12 of the last 18 years.

“We’ve had a great rivalry against those guys and played a lot of meaningful games,” Brady said. “They’re a great football team, they have a great history. One of the best defenses, still to this day, in the history of the league. We’ve got to be at the top of our game early in the season, as do they, which makes it a great matchup.”

The Patriots defeated the Steelers in the 2016 AFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LI. (Matt Slocum/AP)

The Patriots and Steelers probably don’t rate each other as top rivals. The Steelers take more pride in beating division rivals Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Cleveland. Patriots fans have more disdain for the Colts, Jets, and maybe the Broncos.

The Patriots are 11-3 against the Steelers with Brady at quarterback, including three wins in the AFC Championship game.

“I think Steeler fans overlook the Patriots as a rival because the Patriots have dominated the rivalry in such lopsided fashion, especially playoff games,” Madden said.

If not for the Patriots, the Steelers may have been the dominant team of this era. The Steelers’ two Super Bowl titles and three appearances seem like small potatoes compared with the Patriots’ accomplishments.

“It’s a lot of coulda, shouldas, I guess,” Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said this past week. “We’re just trying to get where they’ve been.”

The franchises both seem to have found the formula for sustained success: continuity. Brady, Belichick, and Robert Kraft are now in their 20th year together. In Pittsburgh, Tomlin, Roethlisberger, and owner Art Rooney II have been together for 13 seasons.

“It goes to show you — coach, quarterback, owner, three steady things,” Patriots broadcaster and Pittsburgh native Scott Zolak said.

But while the Patriots are riding high after their third championship in five seasons, the Steelers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons of this era, missing the playoffs at 9-6-1.

Sunday night, they’ll have their noses rubbed in it a bit, having to watch the Patriots unveil their sixth championship banner. The Steelers are no stranger to this, either — this is their third trip to Gillette Stadium for a Week 1 kickoff game (2002, 2015, 2019).

Put another way, the Steelers will have participated in more banner ceremonies at Gillette over the past two decades (three) than at their own stadium (two).

“I think it’s cool to be a part of, honestly,” Roethlisberger said. “You go out there and you watch it and you sit there and you try to channel it to say, ‘OK, that needs to be us next year.’ That’s the way I look at it.”

Steelers fans may not be so thrilled to see the Patriots unveil a sixth banner.

“I don’t think they talk about it out loud, but I think in some respects it bothers them,” Madden said. “I think what would really bother them is if the Patriots win one more. The Patriots’ superiority dares not speak its name here in Pittsburgh.”

The Patriots certainly seem to have the inside track for a seventh Lombardi Trophy, with Brady and Belichick still at the top of their game. But the Steelers should still be a contender in the AFC this year, and Roethlisberger might be able to play a few more seasons after Brady retires.

The Race to Seven starts Sunday night.

“Obviously two of the great organizations, two of the great ownership groups, two of the great quarterbacks,” NBC’s Cris Collinsworth said. “This is just one of those that you know there are going to be ramifications come playoff time, and it happens on opening night.”

Grounds crew members finished painting the field at Gillette Stadium prior to Sunday night’s game between the Patriots and the Steelers. (Steven Senne/AP)

