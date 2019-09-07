Here’s how Antonio Brown has fared against the Patriots

Here’s a look at his performances. Statistics are courtesy of pro-football-reference.com.

The Patriots were familiar with Antonio Brown even before they decided to add him to the roster Saturday. Brown suited up against the Patriots seven times over his nine years in Pittsburgh.

Brown caught a seven-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter from Ben Roethlisberger. It was one of his nine catches (67 yards). The Steelers won on their home turf, 25-17.

2013

Brown snared a 27-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger in the second quarter. He made five catches for 71 yards and also returned a punt for 24 yards. The Patriots won, 55-31, in Foxborough.

Advertisement

2015

Brown caught nine balls for 133 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger with two seconds left. He also played in 94 percent of the Steelers’ offensive snaps. Pittsburgh’s late-game rally fell short, and the Patriots won the season opener, 28-21, at Gillette Stadium.

2016

Brown was relatively quiet: seven catches for 106 yards in 11 targets. He played 81 percent of the offensive snaps. The Patriots won in Pittsburgh, 27-16.

2016 AFC Championship game

Brown barely came off the field. He had 7 catches for 77 yards. The Patriots won at home, 36-17.

2017

Brown had two receptions for 24 yards and was on the field for just 32 percent of the snaps. The Patriots won in Pittsburgh, 27-24.

2018

For the first time since 2011, the Steelers beat the Patriots, 17-10. Brown had four catches for 49 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Sean Smyth can be reached at sean.smyth@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @smythsays.