Patriots rookie Damien Harris’s training camp journey

Bill Belichick is elated. He puts a thumb up in the air in Harris’s direction and yells, “Good job,” heartily. Maybe he’s pleased by the good execution, but maybe he sees the potential in all three rookies involved in it.

The ball is snapped and, soon, Stidham feels pressure coming in the form of a blitzing Chase Winovich. Stidham sees Harris escape into the flat and makes the smart play, tossing the back the ball. Harris weaves through some padless defenders and greets the end zone.

It’s 10:45 a.m. on July 26, the second practice of Patriots training camp. Running back Damien Harris lines up next to quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who is getting his first opportunity to direct the offense at length. Tom Brady is taking a rare day off.

Since the start of training camp, the Globe has been checking in with Harris, noting his practice performances and asking around for different perspectives on his progress. The goal was to learn about the third-round draft pick and to illustrate training camp life through one player’s story. Harris’s training camp journey ends in a place of promise and, most importantly, with a roster spot. As for everyone, though, camp involves up and downs, which we’ve chronicled here:

August 2

It’s the last day of training camp in Foxborough before the Patriots head on the road to Detroit. Harris has had a good first week-plus. He caught his first pass from Brady on the first day of camp and, once the pads came on two sessions in, showed off his strength. On July 28, the fourth day of camp, he was the only running back who wasn’t stuffed during goal-line work. That was fun. Harris loves hoops, and the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Brad Stevens were watching practice.

“I think it’s cool how all the pro teams up here kind of support each other,” Harris said. “The Sox, Celtics, Bruins, us. Seeing that love that we all have for each other, that’s pretty cool.”

He was progressing quickly. Running backs coach Ivan Fears was impressed with his readiness for the NFL game.

“He seems to catch the ball very easily, he has good vision as far as seeing things, he’s a smart guy. So, all that will probably lend itself to him being more and more involved in the passing game,” Fears said. “He’s a tough guy, too. He’s pretty good in blitz pickup.”

It’s usually about pass protection most of all. Fears said the number of different rules per protection the Patriots have makes learning that part of the game incredibly challenging for running backs. “Let’s just put it this way: We’re top of the line. We do some things a lot of pro teams don’t do,” Fears said, never mind how much more complex it is than college protection schemes.

But little did Fears know his young pupil was getting outside tutoring.

When he first walked into the meeting room, Harris chose a seat next to veteran James White, and proceeded to chatter his ear off.

“He actually asks a lot of questions,” White said, stretching out the word “lot” for emphasis. “It’s good though, as a rookie you want to know as much as possible. But he’s trying to get all the finer details.”

Rex Burkhead, unprompted, also called Harris talkative. The only person he’s quiet around, apparently, is his coach, in front of whom he’s shy to reveal what he doesn’t know.

“He doesn’t want me to hear all those questions, no, no, no,” Fears said. “But he can do that with James.”

Fears reminds how complex it all is, how quickly someone like Harris has to get acclimated. It’s good to ask questions. Fears feels lucky to have the amount of experience that he does in his room because he knows it makes young players more comfortable. He doesn’t care who’s answering the questions as long as they’re getting answered.

“You’ve got Rex, you’ve got James, you’ve got Brandon [Bolden], you’ve got — all of them! Well, don’t ask Sony [Michel],” Fears said with a laugh.

August 8

It’s the evening of the Patriots’ first preseason game, against the Lions, but Harris is standing on the sideline during warm-ups. He’s not wearing gloves, an indication he won’t play.

Over the past few days in Detroit, he’s lost momentum after his good start to camp. Somewhere along the line his right hand got banged up, and he’s only seeing light work with the second- and third-team offenses in practice.

“When we got to Detroit, he was right on it,” Fears said. “He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, which is good. He just got hurt.”

Harris has lost no time, though, in perfecting Patriot-speak. Upon first introduction, he was quick with an anecdote or an explanation. Now, he’s painfully unrevealing. Though it’s clear that the happy, chatty Harris is the real Harris, it’s also clear he’s had plenty of media training, probably under coach Nick Saban at Alabama.

“Every day is just a new day,” Harris said. “It’s another opportunity to get better, another opportunity to improve and just become a better player and a better part of this team.”

August 17

Harris is standing on the podium after making his preseason debut in the second preseason game, against the Titans. He was excellent, rushing for 80 yards on 14 carries and adding 23 yards through the air, catching all four of his targets. He showed agility, escaping to the right sideline on a 20-yard run, and power, steamrolling 302-pound defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett for a well-earned gain up the middle.

Harris credits the offensive line for making things easy on him and says there’s more camaraderie than competition among the young running backs on the team. Easy for him to say, a third-round pick who just played well. He is diplomatic but loses his battle to control the smile that wants to spread from ear to ear on his face.

Harris’s game was impressive. Though he still technically practiced and was cleared for contact, Harris hadn’t gotten significant reps in about two weeks. As of Aug. 14, he was still wearing tape around his right hand and wrist in practice. On Aug. 15, the last non-walkthrough practice before the Titans game, he got back in the rotation with the No. 1 offense.

It will turn out to be the only full preseason game Harris plays in. He’ll start the third game against the Panthers on Aug. 22 but leave for the locker room early after getting shaken up on a play. By the next morning, the Patriots will have the good news that he’s OK, but Harris will still miss two practices the following week and be held out of the final preseason game.

August 31

It is both a great day and a horrible one. It’s cutdown day. Even though Harris denies that he felt confident he’d make the team, almost every third-round pick does, and he’s had a good camp. Still, he’ll be saying goodbye to friends, which is the horrible part.

The great part of the day? Alabama football is back, and Harris passes the time watching the Crimson Tide annihilate Duke, 42-3. When the end of the day comes, he’s received no telephone call. He is on the team. But he doesn’t really celebrate.

“I was just really thinking the whole day like, man, I just really hope I get this opportunity to work with this team,” Harris said. “You never know. Nothing in this business, this game, is guaranteed.”

September 2

It’s Monday morning, the first day of Week 1 of the NFL season. Harris wakes up, dresses, goes out to his car, and finds a surprise in the form of chilly New England air.

“It was like 57 degrees!” the Kentucky-born Harris exclaimed. He’s already eaten more seafood, but less barbecue, this summer than he has in his entire life.

He’s got his playbook and the beginnings of the game plan for the Steelers. He’s not nervous, he says. He’s picked it all up pretty quickly. Any details on that, though, he won’t share.

“I think that’d be a good question for Coach Belichick,” Harris said. “I don’t think I can answer those kinds of questions.”

He’s learned that much. He’s learned more, really, much more over the course of those August days before the weather started to turn. Harris’s biggest hurdle was staying on the field. When he was there, he looked polished beyond his few months in the NFL.

How good will he be for the 2019 Patriots? The answer to that won’t be revealed until the games count, but no matter how it turns out, part of it was forged over those summer weeks.

Nora Princiotti