Patriots sign cornerback Jonathan Jones to three-year contract extension

One of the Patriots’ fastest players, Jones has been disruptive and a sure tackler as a gunner on kick coverage, while also excelling as a nickel corner in sub packages.

An undrafted free agent from Auburn, Jones quickly established himself in New England as a core special teamer and has steadily become a valuable contributor in the secondary, as well.

Jonathan Jones signed a three-year contract extension on Saturday, according to a league source. The deal keeps Jones in New England through 2022. ESPN reported the deal is worth a base average of $7 million per season. The fourth-year cornerback had signed his $3.095 million restricted free agent tender in April.

Jones is coming off an outstanding postseason in which he helped keep Chiefs’ receiver Tyreek Hill under wraps in the AFC Championship game and also played a hybrid corner/safety role in the Super Bowl win over the Rams.

Never gets old

Tom Brady will come hustling out of tunnel about 90 minutes before Sunday night’s game as he reintroduces himself to the NFL with Jay-Z reverberating through the speakers and fans screaming his name.

As he jogs the length of the field, Brady will be flanked by rookie Jarrett Stidham, who’ll be soaking in the Gillette Stadium craziness for the first time.

The depth chart is undisputed, but that doesn’t mean Brady isn’t territorial when it comes to his job.

“I think that’s the nature of this position, and it’s a very competitive position. I think it’s a great privilege,’’ Brady said when asked if he’s territorial about his job. “I’ve always felt that when a team trusts you to be a quarterback and they put the ball in your hands, it’s a great show of trust they have in you, and I think that you need to earn it every day.’’

Brady has six Super Bowl rings in his collection, but he’s always been keenly aware that past success doesn’t automatically translate to future success.

“I don’t think you can rest on things that have happened in the past or things that people may project on you,’’ said the 42-year-old Brady. “You’re tasked with a big burden — to help the offense be in the right play. You touch the ball on every play, so you have the opportunity to distribute it how you see fit. So, with that trust comes a lot of responsibility, and I think that’s a big responsibility that I take with me.’’

Brady recently lost Brian Hoyer, his running mate the last few seasons, and now works solely with Stidham, whom he mentors but also counts on.

“I think for a quarterback, it’s my belief that when you play a team sport, the best guy plays because that’s what’s best for the team, and the other guys support that position,’’ Brady said.

The 20-year veteran remembers when he was in Stidham’s shoes as part of the support system for the starters.

“I was a younger player once too, and I had lot of older players that I worked with, so I think I learned from those experiences. I had some great mentors, people that really taught me how to play the position,’’ Brady said. “It was great at a young age to have John Friesz and Drew [Bledsoe], and then to have Damon Huard and to have Vinny [Testaverde] and to have Doug [Flutie]. And then all of the sudden it flipped, and then [I] got Matt Cassel to Brian to Jimmy [Garoppolo], [Matt Gutierrez] was in there for a little bit. So, I’ve played with so many great guys over the years.’’

You again?

This will be the fifth straight year the Patriots and Steelers have met in the regular season, with New England holding a 3-1 edge . . . Pittsburgh leads the all-time series, 15-12, though the Patriots hold a 4-1 lead in the postseason . . . The Patriots (312) and Steelers (274) are ranked 1-2 in victories since the start of 1994 (including postseason) . . . Brady will join the Lions’ Jason Hanson (21), Rams’ Jackie Slater (20), and Redskins’ Darrell Green (20) as the only players with at least 20 NFL seasons with one team . . . The Patriots are 4-1 in season openers the year after winning the Super Bowl.

