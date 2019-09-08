Antonio Brown touches down at TF Green Airport

Antonio Brown has arrived in New England, literally.

The newest Patriots wide receiver, who signed a one-year $15 million deal with the club, landed at TF Green Airport in Warwick, R.I., on Sunday ahead of the Patriots’ season opener against the Steelers. He will not play in tonight’s game.

Brown showed pictures and videos of the flight on his Instagram story. He ended months-long drama with the Raiders on Saturday when he signed with the Patriots, hours after the Raiders released him and voided all $29.125 million of his guaranteed money.