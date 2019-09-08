BC-FBN--NFL Injuries,1st Ld-Writethru

‘‘It’s not the way you want to start your time here,’’ Foles said. ‘‘Sometimes things don’t happen like we expect them to, but we just have to have faith that it’s for a reason.’’

Nick Foles broke his left collarbone when Chris Jones hit him hard and landed on top of him as Foles threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark in the Jaguars’ 40-26 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Foles will have surgery Monday. He is expected to be put on injured reserve, which would make him ineligible to play again until Week 11 at the earliest.

It’s not the first time he’s injured his collarbone. He sustained a hairline fracture at Houston in 2014, didn’t need surgery, and missed the rest of the season.

‘‘We don’t have a time span,’’ Foles said.

Foles knew something was wrong when Jones, a former Kansas City teammate, landed on him. (No penalty was called.)

‘‘Everything happened so fast,’’ Foles said. ‘‘I know he’d never want to do that. It was probably just one of those things. It was just unfortunate it happened . . . Chris is a tremendous player, and I gave him a hug after the game because I was excited to see him.’’

The Jaguars signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract in March, believing he would be the answer to the franchise’s two-decade-long search for a quarterback.

Now, rookie Gardner Minshew is in line to start. The sixth-round draft pick from Washington State was one of the team’s few bright spots against the Chiefs, completing 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

‘‘My plan is to prove that I am the best I can be for this team every day at practice and every snap I get in a game,’’ Minshew said. ‘‘That’s my job. It’s not to figure out if we need to sign a new quarterback. My job is to go out there and be the best I can be for our team.’’

Jacksonville will have to sign another quarterback. The team has Chase Litton on the practice squad, and he signed earlier this week.

‘‘I’m fired up for the challenge,’’ coach Doug Marrone said.

Severe shoulder injury for KC’s Hill

Foles’s broken clavicle was one of two significant shoulder injuries in Jacksonville. The Chiefs lost star receiver Tyreek Hill after he landed on his shoulder while being tackled by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey near the sideline.

The team’s head athletic trainer, Rick Burkholder, said Hill had a ‘‘sternoclavicular joint injury,’’ which is where the collarbone meets the sternum and can become a serious medical issue. Hill was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, and his care for the unusual injury — which can affect blood vessels and/or the windpipe — was turned over to an ortho-trauma physician.

Burkholder adds that Hill was being treated to ‘‘reduce the dislocation or the injury.’’

Hill had two catches for 16 yards, just two days after signing a three-year, $54 million contract extension with Kansas City.

For further review, a quiet start

The NFL’s new pass interference rule that was implemented as a result of the non-call in the NFC championship came into play only a few times on opening weekend.

The only successful challenge so far came from Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians on an incomplete deep pass from Jameis Winston to Mike Evans. Arians challenged the non-PI call involving 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman early in the first quarter. After a review, Sherman was penalized.

Seattle, Minnesota and Green Bay (for a non-call) all lost challenges on opening weekend, and there were two booth reviews that don’t count as coaches’ challenges — one that negated a Jets touchdown (all scores are automatically reviewed) and another in the 49ers-Bucs came that came in the final 2 minutes of a half.