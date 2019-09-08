BC-FBN--NFL Week 1-The Latest

The Titans dominated the undisciplined and perhaps overblown Browns, who committed 18 penalties for 182 yards and who had starting left tackle Greg Robinson ejected for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head.

Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes — one a stunning 75-yarder to big back Derrick Henry — and the Cleveland Browns fell flat on their faces in their highly anticipated opener, falling 43-13 to the Titans in Cleveland.

Mariota finished 14 of 24 for 248 yards, completing his two scoring passes to Walker in a span of 3:29 of the final quarter when the Titans opened a 23-point lead. Mayfield left FirstEnergy Stadium after the game with his right wrist wrapped. X-rays were negative.

Advertisement

Ravens 59, Dolphins 10 — Lamar Jackson tied a franchise record in Miami Gardens, Fla., with five touchdown passes as Baltimore humiliated Miami and rookie coach Brian Flores. The Ravens set franchise and NFL opener records by taking a 42-10 lead at the break, and broke franchise marks for points and total yards with 643. Jackson’s first nine passes, all completions, went for 204 yards and four touchdowns. It was the most lopsided regular-season loss in Dolphins franchise history, with the announced attendance was 65,012 appearing about half that in reality. Miami hosts the Patriots next Sunday.

Bills 17, Jets 16 — Josh Allen threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to John Brown with 3 minutes left, and Buffalo rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit in East Rutherford, N.J., to shock New York. After struggling to get much going on offense, the Bills finally were able to move the ball after Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley left with a groin injury. Buffalo also took advantage of kicking woes: Kaare Vedvik, claimed last week by the Jets off waivers from Minnesota, missed an extra point and a 45-yard field goal and ended up being the difference in the game. Le’Veon Bell caught a touchdown pass and had a 2-point conversion in his Jets debut, but Adam Gase’s offense was held to 223 total yards.

Advertisement

Lions 27, Cardinals 27 (OT) — Kyler Murray and Arizona nearly finished an improbable comeback in the rookie’s debut, rallying from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie visiting Detroit. Arizona’s new-look offense under first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury was a dud for most of the afternoon before Murray hit David Johnson for a 27-yard touchdown to pull the Cardinals within 24-16 with less than six minutes remaining. After the defense stopped the Lions, Murray led a nine-play, 60-yard drive to a 4-yard touchdown throw to Larry Fitzgerald. Murray found Christian Kirk on the 2-point conversion to tie it with 43 seconds remaining, finishing 15 of 19 for 154 yards and two touchdowns during the comeback. The teams traded field goals in extra time.

Chiefs 40, Jaguars 26 — Patrick Mahomes was every bit as good as he was during his MVP campaign, throwing for 378 yards and three touchdowns while leading Kansas City in Jacksonville, Fla., over a Jaguars team that likely lost starting quarterback Nick Foles until mid-November with a broken left clavicle. Mahomes completed passes to nine receivers, with Sammy Watkins (nine receptions for a career-high 198 yards and three TDs) leading the way as Kansas City scored on its first seven possessions despite losing receiver Tyreek Hill to a serious shoulder injury in the first half.

Advertisement

49ers 31, Buccaneers 17 — Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon returned two of a retooled San Francisco defense’s three interceptions of Jameis Winston for touchdowns as San Francisco opened with a win in Tampa, Fla. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 18 of 27 passes for 166 yards with one interception in his first game in nearly a year. His 39-yard pass to Richie James Jr. put the 49ers ahead for good early in the second half. Winston threw for 194 yards to become Tampa Bay’s career passing leader, but the Bucs could not overcome the fifth-year quarterback’s mistakes and dropped coach Bruce Arians’s debut.

Rams 30, Panthers 27 — Malcolm Brown ran for a pair of scores and Jared Goff threw for 186 yards and a touchdown in Charlotte, N.C., for Los Angeles. Todd Gurley started and ran for 97 yards on 14 carries after being limited to 8 yards rushing on five carries in the first half. Brown was the primary ball carrier for the better part of three quarters and finished with 53 yards on 11 carries. Christian McCaffrey led the Panthers with 209 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, while Cam Newton — playing in his first regular-season game since Dec. 17 — struggled. Newton completed 25 of 38 passes for 239 yards, but had a costly backward pass that resulted in a fumble deep in Carolina territory, and a fourth-quarter interception.

Advertisement

Eagles 32, Redskins 27 — Carson Wentz threw a pair of deep touchdown passes to DeSean Jackson, playing his first game back in Philadelphia since 2013, and the hosts overcame a 17-point second-quarter deficit. Wentz was 28 of 39 for 313 yards and three TDs after not taking a snap in the preseason. Jackson had eight catches for 154 yards and the Eagles racked up 436 in total. Case Keenum threw for 380 yards and three TDs for Washington, but Philadelphia’s high-powered offense took over.

Vikings 28, Falcons 12 — Anthony Harris highlighted a thorough thrashing by Minnesota’s defense, with two interceptions of Matt Ryan and a fumble recovery in Minneapolis. Dalvin Cook carried a revived running attack, with 21 rushes for 111 yards and two touchdowns behind the new zone-blocking scheme influenced heavily by new offensive adviser Gary Kubiak, while Eric Wilson recovered his own blocked punt at the Atlanta 21-yard line on the first possession of the game. The Vikings turned that, and all four Falcons turnovers, into touchdowns.

Chargers 30, Colts 24 (OT) — In Carson, Calif., Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including the winner on a 7-yard run with 5:01 remaining in overtime, after Indianapolis reeled off 15 straight points to force the extra session. Ekeler, the Chargers’ lead back with Melvin Gordon holding out for a new contract, had 154 all-purpose yards. Philip Rivers, who made his 209th consecutive start to pass Peyton Manning for third longest among NFL QBs, completed 25 of 34 passes for 333. The Colts tied it with 48 seconds remaining when Jacoby Brissett (21 of 27 for 190 yards and two touchdowns) hit T.Y. Hilton for their second scoring connection of the day.

Advertisement

Seahawks 21, Bengals 20 — Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for a 44-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter after struggling offensively for most of the game, and host Seattle withstood a career day from Andy Dalton. Dalton, running new coach Zac Taylor’s offense, threw for a career-high 418 yards and two first-half touchdowns to John Ross (seven catches for 158 yards, after reeling in 210 yards all of last season). But the Bengals failed to score on three possessions inside Seattle’s 36-yard line in the third quarter.

Cowboys 35, Giants 17 — In Arlington, Texas, Dak Prescott tied his career high with four touchdown passes while throwing for 405 yards, and Dallas rolled up 494 yards. Saquon Barkley ran 59 yards on his first carry of the season, setting up Eli Manning’s touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead, but New York simply couldn’t keep up with an offense eager to see what could happen at full strength. Ezekiel Elliott, who spent almost all of training camp trying to stay in shape in Mexico, did find a seam for a 10-yard touchdown to put the Cowboys up 35-10 in the third quarter. He finished with 53 yards on 13 carries.