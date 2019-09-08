Jamie Collins fitting in nicely in return to Patriots

Jamie Collins was back in the middle of the Patriots defense and though this was only a spring minicamp practice, he was moving around at full speed. He was excited to be back where he belonged.

FOXBOROUGH — Tom Brady’s pass was deflected a split second after he released it and it flew high in the air before landing, bouncing and rolling to stop nowhere near its intended target.

The talented and intimidating linebacker played his first regular-season game “with his guys” since returning for his second tour of duty with the Patriots when they opened the season against the Steelers on Sunday night.

Collins was traded to the Browns midway through the 2016 campaign and spent two-plus seasons there before he was released. It didn’t take long for Collins to find his way back to familiar territory, see some familiar faces, and fall into a familiar routine.

“It was definitely a great time,’’ Collins said of his first interaction with his new/old teammates. “Doesn’t seem like I left, but time flies. But it definitely was a great feeling coming back. I appreciate it. It was like a welcome home.’’

Collins was among the most impressive Patriots throughout the spring and summer as he played with energy and enthusiasm.

“I’m glad to be back, glad to get back to work, and get back in the regular season and get back to having fun with the guys,’’ Collins said. “Most of the guys I started my career with. Maybe just trying to finish it out or try to get something established here. I want to continue what these guys have been doing around here and that’s been winning. So, hopefully I can add more to that . . . You know, I’m a newbie again, so maybe I can add some sauce to their game.’’

The Patriots have been to three consecutive Super Bowls and Collins would love to make it four straight and he’s been looking forward to Sunday night’s game since the day the ink dried on his contract in May.

“Just trying to get back in the groove of real football. Training camp was real but there ain’t nothing like the regular season, so just trying to get my mind right and get adjusted back to the New England way,’’ said Collins. “And just get back to working hard, being in here with new guys, we got some new guys in here, so just trying to get back in the swing of things with everything as far as the regular season goes and handle my business as well — on and off the field — playbook, players, whatever it is.’’

Collins has been playing a variety of roles on a defense that that puts a premium on versatility.

“Whatever they ask me to do, I do, this is my job. This is what I get paid to do so, I just do what’s best for the team, whatever they ask me to do, I’m going to do it and I’m going to do it to the best of my ability,’’ said Collins.

The flexibility is something Collins enjoys.

“Of course,’’ he said. “It shows your mobility, it shows your talent, it shows how instinctive you are. It gives you the best of both worlds and I’m not complaining, just come in here and do what I’ve got do and do it well.’’

Coach Bill Belichick said Collins has done a good job with the extra responsibilities.

“He’s always been a smart football player,’’ said the coach. “I think he’s more aware, just more experienced than he was when he was here before. He’s done a really good job for us. We’ve asked him to fill multiple positions defensively. He’s done that. He did that before, but he’s expanded that a little bit. His experience allows him to communicate with more confidence. Calls, adjustments, things like that, alerts that he picks up.’’

When Collins first came to New England, Jerod Mayo was a teammate. Now Mayo’s one of his position coaches. It’s different, but not that different, said Collins.

“Oh man. He was always a coach on the field when he was playing,’’ said Collins. “When you got that player’s coach out there that played the game, he can give you input that some coaches can’t give you because they haven’t played. But having Mayo, it’s kind of like a cheat code. He’s been out there, he’s done it, he’s seen it. His outlook definitely helps us a lot.’’

Van Noy a scratch

Kyle Van Noy was a surprise scratch for the Patriots as the linebacker and his wife, Marissa, are expecting a child, according to a league source.

Receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and safety Obi Melifonwu (ankle), both of whom were listed as limited in practice and questionable for the game, were inactive. Rookie running back Damien Harris, rookie corner Joejuan Williams, rookie defensive tackle Byron Cowart, and offensive tackle Korey Cunningham rounded out the list.

For the Steelers, safety Sean Davis, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, cornerback Justin Layne, offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, guard Fred Johnson, tight end Zach Gentry, and quarterback Joshua Dobbs didn’t make the game day roster.

Johnson joins squad

The Patriots and the rest of the AFC East teams were given an exemption for the 2019 season to keep a member of the NFL’s International Player Pathway as an extra, 11th member of the practice squad. The only catch is this player is not eligible to get called up to the 53-man roster at any point this season.

But fullback Jakob Johnson so impressed the Patriots coaches this training camp that they kept him as one of their 10 regular practice squad players, eschewing the international exemption. This means Johnson, a 6-foot-3-inch, 255-pound fullback from Germany who played linebacker at the University of Tennessee, is eligible to get called up to the Patriots’ active roster this year. Johnson could also get plucked off the Patriots’ practice squad by another team.

“Jak [pronounced “Yock”] came in with a great attitude this offseason,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. “He really put his head down and worked hard through our offseason program, and then continued to do that in OTAs and into training camp. . . . There’s nothing more you can ask of each player than to give your best and be ready to go when your number’s called. I think Jak’s done that, and I look forward to continuing to work with him.”

Count Brady in

On the pregame show, Al Michaels said, “[Robert] Kraft told me that when he broke the [Antonio Brown] news to Tom Brady yesterday, Brady initially said, ‘I’m 100 percent in,’ two minutes later Tom came back and said to Kraft, ‘I’m 1,000 percent in,’ then came back two minutes later and said, ‘I’m a million percent in.’ ’’ . . . Michaels also spoke to Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who told him that Brady told Brown to “come move in with me until you get settled in New England.’’ . . . Rosenhaus was on the field before the game . . . Celtics center Tacko Fall was an easy spot on the Patriots sideline as the 7-7 center took in the atmosphere . . . The minimum practice squad pay for 2019 is $8,000 per week, but the Patriots are paying extra to five of their players as an enticement to stay in New England. Per NFL Players Association records, linebacker Gerri Green is making $18,000 per week, tight end Stephen Anderson $17,500, defensive tackle Najee Toran $16,000, linebacker Calvin Munson $12,500, and defensive end Ufomba Kamalu $10,000 . . . An outstanding version of the “Star-Spangled Banner” was sung by Amanda Mena, a seventh-grader at Saint Mary’s of Lynn.

