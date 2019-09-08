Kyle Van Noy missed the Patriots’ opener, but he had a pretty good reason

#Patriots LB @KVN_03 & his wife are expecting their first child any day now. Van Noy thought it might be happening during his interview w/ @kevinwalshtv - I think my favorite part is Van Noy stiff-arming Walshy when Kev asked if he needed any advice @NBC10Boston @RaulNBCBoston pic.twitter.com/da0ueWhEGk

According to multiple sources, it’s because Van Noy’s wife, Marissa, is expecting a baby and is reportedly in labor. Van Noy discussed the situation on Wednesday in the lead-up to the first game with NBC Sports Boston’s Kevin Walsh.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy was placed on the inactive list for the team’s opening-night game against the Steelers.

Van Noy was not listed on the team’s injury report.

The 28-year-old linebacker has become a central part of the team’s Super Bowl-winning defense. After he was initially skeptical of what his role would be in New England, Van Noy has made the most of his opportunity.

The Patriots raised the latest Super Bowl banner on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium in the first game of the 2019 season.

Update: Van Noy tweeted after the game got underway.

Hell yeahhh I’m watching!!!!! Let’s gooooooo!!!!! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 9, 2019

