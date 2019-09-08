Tom Brady releases first hype video of 2019 season

For the first time in his career, Tom Brady has a new platform on which to release his weekly pregame hype videos. Brady, who joined Twitter in April, tweeted his first pregame hype video of the 2019 season Sunday morning to his more than 601,000 followers ahead of the Patriots’ 8 p.m. opener against the Steelers.

Tom Brady at practice at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

The video is set to the popular “We Ready for Y’all” chant, as images of past Super Bowl wins, confetti, and the five Super Bowl championship banners at Gillette Stadium play out in the 59-second clip.

