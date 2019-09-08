Live Updates: Patriots set to kick off season vs. Steelers

6:30 p.m.: After a wild offseason that was capped off this weekend with the acquisition of wide receiver Antonio Brown, the Patriots will open another Super Bowl defense Sunday night at Gillette Stadium against the Steelers. The answer to the first -- and most obvious -- question that most people have heading into the game is simple: No, Brown is not eligible to play against his former team. In fact, per this report, he’ll have to buy a ticket if he wants to be there tonight.

We’ll see how it all shakes out with Brown, but one thing we do know is that it certainly won’t be boring. Anyway, it figures to be a great night for football. Keep it here for all the updates throughout the evening. We’ll have Guess The Inactives and your pregame reading list up shortly.