On opening night, Patriots defense was steel-tough

■ The Patriots’ defense looked as good as advertised, and maybe even better. Many pundits expected the defense to carry the Patriots early in the season while the offense sorted itself out. But the way the Patriots completely dismantled a talented Steelers’ offense on Sunday night should raise our expectations. This could be not just a good defense, but a great one.

The Patriots have a stacked secondary — three savvy veteran safeties, and maybe the deepest cornerback group in the NFL. And the front seven was dominant on Sunday, led by Donta Hightower, a resurgent Jamie Collins, a healthy Ju’Whaun Bentley, and two immovable defensive linemen in Lawrence Guy and Michael Bennett. They didn’t even have Kyle Van Noy, who was out of the lineup due to the birth of his child.

The Patriots completely shut down Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers in the competitive portion of the game, holding them to 193 yards, 3 points, and just 2-for-9 on third down through three quarters.

It’s only Week 1, and the Steelers are still figuring out life after Antonio Brown. But the Patriots’ defense looks absolutely loaded right now.

■ The Steelers’ offensive game plan of “Roethlisberger closes his eyes and chucks it deep” was not effective. Other than the one deep ball to James Washington, Roethlisberger couldn’t get anything going, completing just 27 of 47 passes for 277 yards.

■ The cornerbacks were outstanding, wiping out the Steelers with man coverage. Stephon Gilmore got the decided edge over JuJu Smith-Schuster, holding him to six catches for 78 yards. Jason McCourty did give up one 45-yarder to Washington, but had three pass breakups, including a beautiful one on the next play after Washington’s catch. Jonathan Jones had two pass breakups, and J.C. Jackson is a rising young player. Add in 6-foot-4-inch rookie Joejuan Williams, who was inactive on Sunday, and the Patriots have some serious shutdown ability at cornerback.

■ The Patriots are similarly stacked at wide receiver. Julian Edelman remains unstoppable over the middle of the field. Josh Gordon is a physical beast, first fighting off two tacklers on his 20-yard touchdown, then hauling in a 44-yard bomb while taking a big shot from the safety. And Phillip Dorsett hauled in four catches for 95 yards, including a beautiful 25-yard touchdown down the seam in traffic, and a 58-yard bomb in which the Steelers blew the coverage. Dorsett will soon be the Patriots’ fourth receiver.

James White had his usual five catches for 56 yards, and Rex Burkhead added 85 yards on 13 touches. Rookie Jakobi Meyers had a tough 22-yard catch over the middle, and held on while taking a shot.

Oh, and did I mention that Antonio Brown is joining the lineup next week?

This almost isn’t fair.

■ There is reason to be concerned, however — specifically with the offensive line. Replacement center Ted Karras had real issues with his shotgun snaps, both with spotty accuracy and with his pace. It felt like he was throwing changeups out there, with the ball just floating back to Brady and giving the pass rush an extra half second to get to the quarterback.

And already thin at offensive tackle, the Patriots lost Marcus Cannon to a left arm injury midway through the fourth quarter, forcing left guard Joe Thuney to finish the game at right tackle.

The good news was that left tackle Isaiah Wynn looked solid in his NFL debut. But having a shaky offensive line is the one thing that could hold the Patriots back this year.

■ Interestingly, the Steelers played mostly man coverage, as they did last year in their 17-10 win in Pittsburgh. But Tom Brady (341 yards, three touchdowns, 124.9 passer rating) had no problem finding the right matchups and creating mismatches. Gordon’s 44-yard catch came against linebacker Vince Williams. Brady had the most passing yards ever by a quarterback age 42 or older.

■ Josh McDaniels also did a great job of mixing up the theme of each drive. When the power running game wasn’t working early on, McDaniels went to a shotgun, five-wide, up-tempo offense on the second series, leading to a touchdown. Then he went back to I-formation, and killed the Steelers with playaction passes over the middle.

McDaniels did a good job of showing a little bit of everything on Sunday night. It gives opposing defensive coaches plenty to prepare for.

My only quibble would be that Brady shouldn’t have been dropping back to throw so many times midway through the fourth quarter with a 30-point cushion.

■ The Steelers were playing a lot of Cover-2 man and daring the Patriots to run. It worked at first, as the Patriots ran the ball on their first five plays and were forced to punt.

But once McDaniels spread the Steelers out, Brady was able to get to work. At one point the Patriots ran a four-receiver, one-running back formation out of the shotgun, with no tight end. We haven’t seen that personnel grouping from the Patriots much, if ever, over the last decade.

The Patriots’ run game wasn’t great on Sunday night, averaging 3.4 yards per carry, but who needs it when you have this many receivers? Midway through the third quarter, the Patriots had a 29:15 pass-run ratio.

■ Brady has never been a great deep-passing quarterback, but it looks like it could be a significant element of this year’s offense. He hit Dorsett 58 yards on a dime, then Gordon 44 yards downfield. And Brown is one of the best deep ball receivers in the league. This passing game is dangerous at all three levels.

■ Sometimes it felt like Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wanted to lose the game. Fourth and 1, and you go shotgun, five-wide and throw the ball? Third and goal from the 1, and you go shotgun, four-wide and throw a corner fade? And then kick a measly 19-yard field goal when losing, 20-0, in the second half?

You avoided the shutout. Congratulations.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin