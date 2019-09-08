Patriots players very receptive to adding Antonio Brown

“You know there’s like fake Adam Schefter? So I looked and I was like oh, this is probably fake,” Harmon said. “Then I see the verified [check] and I’m like ‘Oh, he’s coming.’ He’s going to be here soon. Well, see him when he gets here.

FOXBOROUGH — Defensive back Duron Harmon found out Antonio Brown was signing with the Patriots the same way the rest of the world did. He was scrolling Twitter.

“Caught me off guard a little bit. Caught me off guard.”

Brown, who was released by the Steelers on Saturday morning and agreed to terms with the Patriots shortly thereafter (the transaction should process Monday if all goes according to plan), was not at Gillette Stadium when the Patriots beat the Steelers, his former team, 33-3 in the 2019 season opener though his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was. Still, the news of his aquision was on players’ minds.

“I think everybody’s excited to add great players,” quarterback Tom Brady said. “It helps everybody when you have great players who are sharing the burden of a tough football season. I think like anything else, whether it was Josh [Gordon] last year or Phillip [Dorsett] when he got here a few years ago late and this year Antonio, it’s how much can you learn and process and get in here. We’re all going to work hard and try to get up to speed as fast as possible.

“We haven’t had a training camp together or that so you know, you’ve got to force a lot of information and you know, we’re all excited to have him. All I can say is we’re just going to work as hard as we can to get up to speed as fast as we can.”

What Brown lacks in an established rapport with Brady he makes up for in pure talent.

“He can do everything,” Harmon said. “Literally everything. He’s fast, he’s quick, he can run every route. He produces when he’s double-teamed. Literally, every route on the field he can do and he does it at an elite level.”

“I think it’ll be fun,” receiver Julian Edelman said. “He’s an explosive player and we’re happy to have him. The more playmakers you have out there the better things can go.”

Talent, though, isn’t the hurdle for Brown. That the Patriots would go after one of the best players in the NFL at his position isn’t a surprise, but Brown’s outspokenness and history of drama with the teams that employ him makes him appear a difficult fit in Foxborough unless he changes his behavior.

“As long as he has the mindset of just putting the team first everybody will be good,” Harmon said. “Being around guys like this it’s hard not to put the team first. You sacrifice every day with your brothers, you work hard, you stay after practice late, you stay after meetings late, you do all these things and sacrifice time away from family and you come out here and play a game for each other. That’s the culture here. I’m pretty sure he’ll fit in.”

“Just come in and do your job,” Dorsett said. “Just like every other player. You come in, you have a great attitude about it, you just do your job. I don’t think that’s going to be hard for him. We have a great camaraderie in the room and I’m looking forward to adding him to that. We feel like he’ll fit in.”

Though he comes with baggage, Brown is also known as one of the hardest practice players in football. The questions are about his behavior off the field; he’s a ruthless and dedicated competitior on it. Rosenhaus said on ESPN that he’d spoken with Brown about the necessity of fitting in with the Patriots.

Players seemed to think it would work out. However, they also needed only to take a trip down to the visitors’ locker room to see what it looks like when the Antonio Brown experience goes south.

Asked how he felt about his former receiver, who has recently tweeted about not liking him, join the Patriots, Ben Roethlisberger was short with his answer: “Whatever.”

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.