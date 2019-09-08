Antonio Brown is taking all the risk, because if it doesn’t work out with Patriots . . .

Yet here he is, hauling his baggage and his talents to New England, a series of bizarre rebellions in Oakland laying an unexpected escape route East. But if the fast-moving events of the past two days have left our football head spinning, as usual, Patriots coach Bill Belichick is the one standing tall in the storm. And now, with one of his most ambitions reclamation projects ever, Belichick puts his Patriot Ways to the test once again, matching his supreme structure with Brown’s supreme talent and hoping the former can outweigh the latter’s similarly supreme problems.

Is there risk in signing Brown, which the Patriots did in an eyeblink Saturday, landing Brown within 15 minutes of him being on the open market? In a word, yes. But if you ask me, the bigger risk is Brown’s.

Brown’s bizarre Oakland tenure threw up so many red flags, the last of which was the demand for a release only hours after he’d publicly apologized to the Raiders for being a distraction, but the list of which included a social media movie narrated by a private phone conversation with his coach, a reported on-field altercation including charged language with his general manager and another social media post that featured a photo of private, internal correspondence from his team. And don’t forget missed practices, helmet complaints and, lest we forget, frostbitten feet that delayed his training camp debut.

Does any of that seem like it fits the Patriot Way? Does all of it make you snicker at the idea there even is a ‘Patriot Way,’ if your belief is that that phrase means something more than doing anything and everything to win football games? Does the addition of Brown put that nebulous ‘Way’ at risk, threatening to make it unravel in his hail of distractions?

Perhaps. But only if you think the real risk here is to the Patriots. Listen, if the NFL decides an investigation is warranted over the speed with which this move was finalized, if there is any evidence of tampering on the part of the Patriots (who have a longstanding good relationship with Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus), if it ever came out that Brown’s exit strategy was designed purposefully because he knew the Patriots were waiting with contract in hand, then the Patriot Way is certainly at risk.

I think the Patriots have a built-in defense – they don’t have to recruit. Players come looking for them, especially when they realize they need the help to their reputations as much as they want the opportunity to win a championship. But one more layer on the Spygate/Deflategate mountain and Belichick’s legacy would take a huge hit.

And still I think the risk is much bigger on Brown’s part.

Equal parts talent and personality, a streak of rebellion strong enough to amplify both of those parts of himself far above the NFL mean, Brown seemed to have found his perfect match in Oakland, home of the NFL’s most famous renegades. He was so happy to be in silver and black, to have escaped the staid black and gold of a bedrock franchise like the Steelers, to be (he thought) in an environment that would understand his love of oversharing and support his mercurial moods. But he couldn’t make it work.

And now he thinks he can fit in with the Patriots? Imagine Belichick’s reaction if Brown ever recorded and shared a phone conversation between them? He might drive him out of town himself, muttering all the while about MyFace and SnapFace and BookFace. We don’t even know what the coach will make of Brown’s devotion to Instagram and YouTube and all things social media, but it’s going to fall to Brown to figure it out. His first few Instagram options were alarming, turning the Patriot Way into a money-grabbing comic strip panel in one post and misspelling Foxboro (Foxsborough) in another.

If Brown screws it up here, Belichick will send him packing. Because that’s what the Way demands. Part of Belichick’s winning way is that it can get players who were distractions elsewhere to alter their behavior here.

Rosenhaus, talking on ESPN Sunday morning, seemed to understand why Brown might need the Patriots more than the Patriots need him.

“I’ll just tell you that the Patriots are obviously a very solid, strong organization,” Rosenhaus said. “They do things the Patriots Way. They expect everyone to be accountable. They don’t make any exceptions. I’ve discussed this with Antonio. And he wants to be a Patriot. He’s prepared to go there, fit in, work hard, be like every other player on the team, do what’s asked of him, do his job and make it work. He’s honored with the opportunity and he’s looking forward to taking advantage of it.”

All well and good, except that’s what Brown said when he went to Oakland, too. That’s why this is his risk.

The Pats?

They gave up nothing to get one of the game’s best receivers. They didn’t have to pay the $30 million Brown was supposed to get from the Raiders, didn’t have to surrender any players or draft picks in a trade, which they reportedly would have done, only the Steelers didn’t want to give them such a weapon. They could even end up with a compensatory draft pick if Brown were to make it through the season and leave via free agency. Little risk, big reward.

If (when?) the Patriots are hoisting another Lombardi Trophy in February and Brown is thick in the celebration, these past two days might not even be remembered. But if he’s on the outside of football looking in, what might be do next? That’s his risk.

