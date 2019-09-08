5 things to know about Antonio Brown

Brown has been named to every Pro Bowl since 2012 and from 2014 through 2017 was picked as a first-team All-Pro. That ties him with Randy Moss and Rob Gronkowski — both have four first-team All-Pro selections — as Tom Brady’s most decorated receivers ever.

Antonio Brown, signed Saturday by the Patriots after his release from the Oakland Raiders, is on the of the NFL’s highest-profile stars and over the last decade, one of its most-decorated players. Here are five things to know about the newest member of the Patriots.

2. He caught his first career touchdown pass against the Patriots

In 2011, when Brown was a second-year player with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he pulled in a seven-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to help Pittsburgh win, 25-17, over New England.

3. He has a special reason for wearing No. 84 in the NFL

Brown was drafted in the sixth round — like his new quarterback, Tom Brady — in the 2010 NFL Draft and chose to wear No. 84 in Pittsburgh (and in his brief time with Oakland).

“Eight times four is 32,” he said in an NFL Films video in 2015. “Thirty-two teams looked past me, even the Steelers. So every time I go out there it’s a little added motivation.”

Veteran tight end Ben Watson, in his second stint with the Patriots, wears No. 84 currently. It remains to be seen if the number will change hands when Brown officially joins the team.

4. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also represented Gronkowski

Rosenhaus is an NFL power broker who represents several high-profile players, past and present, including former MVP Matt Ryan and Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

Brown’s agent represented Gronkowski for the duration of the tight end’s nine-season career in Foxborough and said earlier this year that he would not be shocked in the All-Pro decided to return to the NFL sometime in 2019.

Brown and Gronkowski were in the same 2010 draft class.

5. He is second among active players in career receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns

Gronkowski’s retirement, combined with the free agencies of Brandon Marshall and Antonio Gates, leaves Brown second only to Larry Fitzgerald in all three of the major receiving categories.

