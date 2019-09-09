Lindstrom will undergo surgery this week and is eligible to return to game action in Week 10 at New Orleans.

Lindstrom, a former Boston College standout from Dudley, Mass., who quickly won the right guard job in spring, was hurt in Sunday’s season-opening loss at Minnesota. He left in the third quarter and didn’t return.

Falcons rookie guard Chris Lindstrom , the No. 14 overall draft pick, has a broken foot and will spend the next eight weeks on injured reserve.

‘‘I couldn’t have been more pleased with his start as a Falcon in terms of what he’s going to bring to our team,’’ coach Dan Quinn said. ‘‘I’m bummed we’re going to lose him for a period of time.’’

Jaguars add QB

The Jaguars acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving them a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone.

The Jaguars gave up a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round pick in 2017.

He has played in five career NFL games, completing 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards and an interception.

He will back up rookie Gardner Minshew, who completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, in his NFL debut Sunday.

Foles broke his left clavicle on the team’s 10th offensive play of the season. He was hit and landed on while throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark.

The Beckham watch

The NFL plans to speak with Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. about wearing a watch during Sunday’s game.

The flashy, fashionable wide receiver sported an expensive watch — worth over $250,000 — during his debut Sunday with Cleveland, which was rolled, 43-13, by the Titans. Beckham, who came to Cleveland in a March trade from the New York Giants, caught seven passes for 71 yards in his first action for the Browns.

In photos taken during the game, Beckham is wearing a limited Richard Mille watch.

NFL spokesman Michael Signora said there are no rules prohibiting jewelry. However, the league does have a policy ‘‘prohibiting hard objects.’’ He said the league will address the matter with Beckham and the Browns, who play at the Jets next Monday night.

No-call no more

It appears the ‘‘Nola no-call’’ lawsuit is no more.

An attorney and Saints fan says he will go no further with his court fight against the NFL over game officials’ failure to call an obvious penalty at a crucial point in a January playoff game.

The no-call helped the Rams beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.

Lawyer Antonio LeMon and three others sued, alleging fraud by the NFL. The case was dismissed Friday by Louisiana’s Supreme Court.

LeMon said Monday he had considered trying to get issues in the case before the US Supreme Court, but the group decided against it.

LeMon nevertheless called Friday’s ruling disappointing. He says it means ‘‘the NFL has a license to do whatever it wants’’ to ticket-holders.

Colts’ Funchess out

Colts coach Frank Reich said receiver Devin Funchess will be placed on injured reserve after having surgery on a broken collarbone.

Funchess was injured during Sunday’s 30-24 loss at the Chargers while diving to catch a pass in the end zone in the final minute of regulation. T.Y. Hilton later scored and Marlon Mack added a 2-point conversion run to send the game to overtime.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound Michigan product signed a one-year contract with Indy in March. Reich expects Funchess to return later this season, noting he was starting to develop chemistry with new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Funchess spent his first four seasons in Carolina after the Panthers selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft.

CB Smith sidelined

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss several weeks after spraining his knee in Sunday’s game against Miami.

Coach John Harbaugh said Smith has a Grade 2 sprain of the right knee. The injury occurred in the first quarter of Baltimore’s 59-10 victory over the Dolphins.

Harbaugh said Smith will miss ‘‘multiple weeks.’’ But he noted that the injury is ‘‘not a season-ender by any stretch.’’

The 31-year-old Smith has battled through a variety of injuries during his nine-year career. He has played in all 16 games in only two seasons, the previous time in 2015.

Asked if Smith could potentially be placed on the injured reserve-designated to return list, Harbaugh said, ‘‘It’s a possibility. I don’t think it’s a probability right now.’’

Mahomes better

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was walking around in relatively good shape, one day after he sprained his ankle while leading Kansas City to a 40-26 romp over the Jaguars.

That wasn’t the case for Tyreek Hill. The star wide receiver spent Sunday night in Jacksonville with a dislocated clavicle while the rest of the team headed home. The injury was repaired without any surgery, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Hill would fly back to Kansas City to begin rehabilitation.

“He’s doing good,’’ Reid said. ‘‘There are not too many days I've seen him down in the dumps. It was that way when I talked to him today, he had good spirit to him and he just wants to get back here.”

Carmichael, 90, dies

Al Carmichael, the running back who scored the first touchdown in the old American Football League while playing for Denver in 1960, has died. He was 90. The Broncos said Sunday Carmichael died Saturday in Palm Desert, Calif. Carmichael caught a 59-yard touchdown pass Sept. 9, 1960, in the Broncos’ 13-10 win over the Boston Patriots at Nickerson Field on the Boston University Campus in the AFL’s inaugural game.