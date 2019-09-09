Despite the blowout – the 30-point margin made for the most lopsided SNF opener since it debuted in 2006 – the game was the No. 1 program in prime time per overnight ratings, earning a 14.8 rating and 26 share nationally.

The defending Super Bowl champion opened the season with a 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The Steelers weren’t the only team the Patriots dominated Sunday night.

Locally, the game drew a 36.3 overnight rating and 58 share on Ch. 10.

That crushed the Red Sox-Yankees game on ESPN, which drew a 2.5 rating and a 4.6 share in Boston.

The Red Sox lost to the Yankees, 10-5, then announced when it was over that they had fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

Boston drew the third highest rating nationally for the Patriots-Steelers game. Pittsburgh was first (42.3/60), followed by Patriots territory in Providence (37.4/57).

