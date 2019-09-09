The dominant win gave Brady and the Patriots a perfect start to the team’s Super Bowl defense. And the night began with festivities to mark last season’s championship. The franchise’s sixth banner was unveiled in the pregame, with many past Patriots on hand to celebrate the moment.

“I was asleep at about 2:15 [a.m.],” Brady said in his weekly WEEI interview on “ The Greg Hill Show .” “I was pretty amped up. It was hard to get to bed. Just going to try and get some rest today and tomorrow and be ready for practice on Wednesday.”

Tom Brady was up well past his usual 8:30 p.m. bedtime on Sunday, but the Patriots’ 33-3 win over the Steelers at Gillette Stadium probably helped with the loss of sleep.

“It’s pretty cool to have that happen,” Brady said of the pregame ceremony. “I saw a lot of my ex-teammates who came back. Saw them in the locker room after the game, saw them a little bit before the game. It was a great night for everybody to celebrate. This current team [was] focused on what we had to do to get to 1-0.”

Despite throwing for 341 yards and three touchdowns, Brady admitted he had some work to do to improve.

“I could certainly do some things better, and I’m just excited to get into work today and see if I can do a better job this week,” Brady explained.

What Brady said about Antonio Brown

The big topic of conversation both before and after the game was about a player who wasn’t actually active on Sunday. Wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to join the Patriots after a dramatic series of events over the weekend.

Hill asked Brady about comments that Robert Kraft told NBC sports commentator Al Michaels. Brady, according to Michaels, offered to let Brown stay at his home until the receiver can get “settled in New England.”

“I think there are a lot of things said on TV,” Brady said in response. “I didn’t say that to anyone publicly, so anybody’s welcome to stay at my house. I’d love to have everybody. I’ve had a lot of people over my house in the offseason, during the season, and you know my teammates are important to me. Relationships are important to me. That’s the reason why I play. I’ve had so many great teammates over the years. That’s part of what makes football so special is the relationships you build with the guys that you play with, and this year’s no different.”

Asked if he is actually willing to let anyone stay at his Brookline home, Brady had a rule.

“Just teammates,” joked the 42-year-old quarterback. “I can’t accommodate everybody.”

On a more serious note, Brady elaborated on how he looks at the addition of the immensely talented Brown.

“I think the point is is everybody could say whatever they want, and everybody in the media, fans and so forth,” Brady said. “But they don’t have to do the work. So none of it really matters what people think or what they say. What matters is us as teammates working hard to get it right. Again, it’s a daily commitment. This is a hard season, and it’s long, and it takes a lot to win games. If you’re not doing the work, you could make up whatever B.S. you want to make up. But we’re the ones that have to go into work everyday to focus on what this is. The NFL’s tough.”

The defense and the Patriots organization

Brady deflected a question insinuating that he knows how to consistently beat the Steelers, choosing instead to praise the Patriots’ defense.

“I’m really excited about how our defense has been playing, ” Brady explained. “I’ve been going against them every day for the last six weeks and I’ve realized the challenge it is to complete passes on them. They give you a lot of looks.”

And on the topic of how the Patriots compare with other teams in terms of managing talent, Brady —who has only ever played for New England in his NFL career — extolled the work ethic of his coach and teammates.

“You know I don’t know what it’s like in another organization,” Brady noted. “I’ve played in one place in college, and then was fortunate to be drafted here and I’ve just loved playing for Mr. Kraft, for the Kraft family, for coach Belichick. We’ve just got a great [setup]. Our coaches just set the tone for us, and the players.”

“I’ve played with a lot of great teammates over the years,” Brady continued. “A lot of veteran players who had their priorities focused and doing what’s best for the team. That starts with our coach and his commitment to winning. He never takes his foot off the gas pedal, and I think we’ve just learned how to continue to work hard and prepare. You can’t take anything for granted.”

Seeing Rob Gronkowski at opening night

Rob Gronkowski is now retired from the Patriots, but the 30-year-old was at the banner ceremony and spoke with Brady.

“He’s just, he’s the best,” Brady said of Gronkowski. “I love that guy so much. We’ve had a great relationship. I think one thing about him is he’s got such a youthful energy and spirit about him and it’s great to see him enjoying his life. He’s just one-of-a-kind in the best possible way.”

Whether Gronkowski decides at some point to make a comeback or not, Brady is confident that his former teammate will achieve what he wants.

“He’ll be a success in anything that he chooses to do because you couldn’t ask for a better friend, or teammate, or person,” Brady explained. “He took a lot of pride in what he’s done, and he’s earned everything that he’s gotten. He’s overcome a lot of things and he’s just a great friend. I loved seeing him have fun last night.”

Kyle Van Noy and missing football for family

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy was inactive for the game on Sunday since he was with his wife for the birth of their baby boy. Brady was asked if he would miss a game for the same circumstances.

“I’m not answering, that’s a hypothetical,” Brady joked. “Our kids were born in the Back Bay. We had home births with our two youngest right at my house on Beacon Street.

“My wife planned that pretty good,” said Brady. “I don’t know how she pulled that off. One was on a Monday, one was on a Tuesday. I have some great memories from those moments. It’s great for dads to be a part of that. The moms have the hard work to do, and what a joyful experience to be a part of.”

For Brady, who is the father of three children, the experiences illustrated the generosity of family, friends, and Patriots fans.

“When my kids were born, I had so many people send things for the house. It piles up. Between family, friends, a lot of fans sent things which was very cool, so I got a lot of nice gifts from a lot of people.”

Hayden Bird