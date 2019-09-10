Antonio Brown has been accused of raping his former trainer, according to The New York Times.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida, alleges Brown sexually assaulted and forced himself on Britney Taylor, a gymnast he met while they were attending Central Michigan together. Brown later hired Taylor as a trainer.

According to the lawsuit, Brown sexually assaulted Taylor twice during training sessions in June 2017. First, he exposed himself and kissed her without permission. Later that month, the lawsuit says, while she was watching a television program at his home, Brown started masturbating behind her and ejaculated on her back.