During the press conference, multiple questions were asked about if Brown would be a distraction with the Patriots, as he was at the end of his time with the Steelers and throughout his short Raiders tenure.

Brown, 31, officially joined the Patriots on Monday after a dramatic series of events over the weekend culminated with New England agreeing to terms with the prolific but polarizing receiver.

Bill Belichick recalled the collective doubts expressed about a past superstar wide receiver fitting in with the Patriots when asked about Antonio Brown at a Tuesday press conference.

“I wasn’t in either of those places, so I can’t really comment on what did or didn’t happen there,” Belichick said to an initial question.

When asked another question about Brown as a possible distraction, he responded with a familiar reference.

“Same thing you said about Randy Moss when we brought him in,” said Belichick.

Brown has begun to acclimate to his new team, as Belichick explained.

“We’ll just take it day-by-day,” Belichick told reporters. “We haven’t practiced yet. We’re going through information with him like we do with any new player like we did with the offensive linemen last week. We’ll take it day-by-day and see how it goes. Get out on the practice field and after Wednesday talk about Thursday and go through the week. We’ll see how it goes.”

