Intradivison trades are rare, but Belichick has made two in the past few weeks, also dealing with Buffalo for now-released center Russell Bodine.

The trade is the first one Bill Belichick has made with the Jets since he took over as coach of the Patriots in 2000. Once it’s complete, Belichick will have made at least one trade with every NFL team, as New York was the lone outlier.

In an additional bit of fallout from the Antonio Brown deal, the Patriots are trading receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Jets for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, according to ESPN.

Thomas, 31, will reunite with Adam Gase in New York. Gase was the receivers coach in Denver when the Broncos, under then-head coach Josh McDaniels, drafted Thomas. Gase later became the team’s offensive coordinator.

Thomas began last season in Denver but was traded midseason to the Texans. He finished the year in Houston on injured reserve after tearing an Achilles’ tendon in December, and signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in April.

Thomas spent most of training camp on the physically unable to perform list but made his debut in the fourth preseason game, catching 7 of 8 targets for 87 yards.

The Patriots didn’t include him on their initial 53-man roster as part of a maneuver that allowed them to avoid putting rookie receiver N’Keal Harry on season-ending injured reserve, instead waiting a day before re-signing Thomas and putting Harry on the designated-to-return IR list.

Though Thomas recovered quickly from his injury and impressed in limited action, the Patriots’ acquisition of Brown would have made it difficult for Thomas to have a major role in the offense. The Jets, on the other hand, were looking to upgrade their options at receiver.

