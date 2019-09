The win spoiled the Denver debuts for Flacco and coach Vic Fangio and ended the NFL’s longest opening weekend winning streak at seven games.

The Raiders took out all the frustration over the drama surrounding Brown with a convincing win over their AFC West rivals. The offensive line cleared holes for Jacobs and protected Carr, and the defense harassed Joe Flacco into three sacks and kept Denver out of the end zone until 2:15 remained in the game.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Derek Carr threw a touchdown pass on the opening drive of the season, rookie Josh Jacobs ran for two scores, and the Oakland Raiders responded to a tumultuous week surrounding former receiver Antonio Brown by beating the Denver Broncos, 24-16, on Monday night.

The Raiders took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in 10 plays. Carr completed all five passes to four receivers, capped by an 8-yard TD to Tyrell Williams.

The Raiders’ Tyrell Williams (16) reacts after making a first down in the fourth quarter against the Broncos. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Oakland added another score in the second quarter when Jacobs capped a 95-yard drive with a 2-yard run to make it 14-0. Jacobs (23 carries, 85 yards) scored again in the fourth quarter, becoming the first Raider to run for two TDs in his debut.

Carr completed 22 of 26 passes for 259 yards and wasn’t sacked once after going down 51 times last year.

Flacco was 21 for 31 for 268 yards with a 1-yard TD pass to Emmanuel Sanders in Sanders’s first game back from a ruptured Achilles’ tendon.

Denver’s comeback attempt fell short in part because the Broncos had to settle for field goals on three red-zone trips in the second half. A pair of third-down sacks by Benson Mayowa and Clelin Ferrell stalled two drives and DaeSean Hamilton dropped a potential TD in the end zone.

Raiders cornernback Gareon Conley was taken off the field strapped to a stretcher with a neck injury after being hit in the head by teammate Johnathan Abram.

Conley was down on the ground for several minutes with players on both teams kneeling on the ground out of concern. Conley was taken off the field on a stretcher but was able to give a thumbs up to the crowd.

Conley got hurt in the third quarter trying to tackle Denver running back Royce Freeman. Abram ran over and knocked Freeman out of bounds but his leg slammed into Conley’s helmet, leading to the injury.

The final scheduled home opener at the Coliseum before the Raiders’ planned move to Las Vegas next season began with derisive chants from the boisterous fans toward Brown. Those only grew louder after each successful pass play as both the fans and Raiders players seemed relieved to have the monthlong saga over Brown in the past.

He arrived with optimism following a trade from Pittsburgh in March. But a bizarre foot injury, fight with the NFL over his helmet, skipped practices, multiple fines, a run-in with general manager Mike Mayock, and odd social media posts ultimately led to the decision to release the game’s most prolific receiver two days before the opener.

Brown agreed to a deal with New England just hours after being granted his wish to be released by Oakland on Saturday and the Raiders wasted little time proving they had moved on.