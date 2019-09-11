Brown has been accused of sexually assaulting and raping his former trainer Britney Taylor, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida. In a statement via his lawyer Tuesday night, Brown denied the allegations, a stance Rosenhaus reiterated Wednesday.

“This is a money grab,” Rosenhaus said. “I’ll repeat this: This is a money grab. In my opinion, this is a money grab.”

In an interview on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” Wednesday afternoon, Antonio Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus called the allegations against his client a “money grab.”

“I wouldn’t be doing this interview if I didn’t believe Antonio,” Rosenhaus said. “These allegations are false. He denies every one of them. I’m confident his legal team has facts that will prove this.”

Advertisement

Rosenhaus said he and Brown had been anticipating the possibility of the lawsuit, although he would not say whether the Patriots were aware of it prior to signing Brown.

Rosenhaus asked for the public to keep in mind that the suit is a civil matter, not a criminal one. He said he’s advising his client to “let the truth come out” and concentrate on football.

Rosenhaus said he has spoken to the NFL Players Association but not the NFL, though he noted that the NFL and NFLPA have been in contact. He made it clear Brown will cooperate with any investigation.

“In time, Antonio will be cleared,” Rosenhaus said.

Brown participated in practice with the Patriots Wednesday, wearing jersey No. 1.