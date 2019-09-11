“We’re taking it one day at a time, just like we always do,’’ coach Bill Belichick said when asked during a prepractice press conference.

Whether Brown returns to his hometown to face the Dolphins still is unknown.

FOXBOROUGH -- Antonio Brown made his Patriots practice debut Wednesday afternoon as the team installed its game plan for Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins in Miami.

Brown, wearing a white No. 1 jersey — he’d have to change that number if he’s active on game day — did some stretching and some quick sprints during the window media was allowed to observe the full pads practice.

Advertisement

Antonio Brown, wearing No. 1, is here at #Patriots practice. Would need to pick a different number for games. pic.twitter.com/iIKDoMTtIV — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 11, 2019

Brown didn’t interact with teammates as high-stepped his way across the width of the field during one rep and then showed off his well-known quick feet during another rep.

Antonio Brown worked out at Patriots practice Wednesday. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff))

Brown was the only topic of conversation during Belichick’s late-morning meeting with the media, a day after the newly signed receiver was hit with a federal civil lawsuit filed by a former trainer accusing him of rape and sexual assault.

It’s unclear if the Patriots knew about the possibility of the lawsuit, though Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN the he and his client were “aware of the possibility” it would be filed but declined to get into specifics of his dealings with the club.

“I’m not going to get into that element,’’ said Rosenhaus. “I’m not going to get into my discussions with the Patriots and what may or may not have been discussed. I just want to reiterate [that] people should please keep in mind that Antonio denies these allegations. He will have a full investigation. He will go through the legal process.’’

Belichick made a brief statement on Brown before he was peppered with questions about the lawsuit.

Advertisement

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick abruptly ended his press conference and walked off the podium after taking repeated questions about the status of Antonio Brown from the media Wednesday. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

“On Antonio’s situation, both Antonio and his representatives have made statements, so I’m not going to be expanding on any of those,’’ the coach said. “They are what they are. We’ve looked into the situation. We’re taking it very seriously all the way through the organization. I’m sure there are questions, but I’m not going to be entering into the discussion about that today. So, that’s where we’re at.’’

When asked if he knew about the suit, Belichick repeated, “I’m not going to be expanding on the statements that have already been given … When we know more, we’ll say more.’’

Belichick was asked 16 questions, all relative to Brown, but deflected all but did say “yes” when asked if the receiver was expected to be at practice.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.