“I’m just trying to show up and play football and trying to prepare,” Brady said. “Miami’s a good team — getting ready for them. Things that don’t involve me, don’t involve me.”

When a reporter asked Brady whether he had any comment on the allegations, Brady replied, “No.” The reporter then asked, “Not a word to say?” leading Brady to respond, “Didn’t I just answer that?”

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady responded — sort of — to questions about the rape allegations against teammate Antonio Brown during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

It came to light Sunday night that Brady had reportedly told Brown he could move in with him until the new receiver was settled in New England. When asked Wednesday whether Brown was, indeed, staying at his house, Brady responded, “I’m not getting into all that.”

When asked what it’s been like getting to know Brown — the former Raiders player attended his first Patriots practice Wednesday — Brady described him solely as a player.

“Just like a lot of new players trying to get up to speed and so forth. A lot to learn,” Brady said. “Coming in this time of year is challenging. That’s just a situation that happens a lot throughout the NFL. Different players change teams and so forth. Just trying to do the best we can do.”

Brady’s comments came after Brown was accused of sexual assault by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. Brown’s legal team released a statement denying the allegations.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick had similar responses to questions about Brown on Wednesday.

“Both Antonio and his representatives have made statements,” Belichick said. “I’m not going to be expanding on any of those. They are what they are. We’ve looked into the situation and we’re taking it very seriously all the way through the organization. I’m sure there are questions, but I’m not going to get into a discussion about that today.”