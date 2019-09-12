Antonio Brown, wearing No. 17, skies to catch a Tom Brady pass at #Patriots practice. Pardon the quality of the video. pic.twitter.com/ZxlOuR0AFD

Brown kept his concentration, however, and secured the pass while tumbling to the turf Thursday afternoon during his second practice as a member of the Patriots.

FOXBOROUGH – With “Nonstop” from Drake thumping through the speakers, Antonio Brown leaped up for a Tom Brady end zone lob as Troy Brown, wearing oversized arm pads, tried to provide a distraction.

Wearing No. 17 – his second number in as many days after sporting No. 1 Wednesday – Brown went through stretching and jogging and the first period of drills during the window of practice the media was allowed to watch.

If his participation is any indication, it appears likely Brown is on target to play in Sunday’s matinee against the Dolphins in his hometown of Miami.

The Patriots had full attendance at the shorts and shells session, though Brown stuck out a tad because he wore game pants for the practice.

Brown has worn No. 84 throughout his career – it currently belongs to Ben Watson – and may have chosen No. 17 as a tribute to his father.

Eddie Brown – better known as “Touchdown Eddie Brown,” wore No. 17 during his run as a specialist for the Albany/Indiana Firebirds of the Arena Football League from 1994-2003.

