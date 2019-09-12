The kid’s name was Christian Wilkins. As an incoming freshman, he was already 6 feet 2 inches and 230 pounds. Doherty took one look at Wilkins and did something he had never done in 20-plus years of coaching football: He skipped Wilkins right over the freshman and JV teams, and put him on the varsity.

“Different coaches would come up to me, ‘Wait till you see this kid,’ ” Doherty said.

DAVIE, Fla. — When Gary Doherty was the varsity football coach at Framingham High School, he used to hold a coach’s clinic in the summer with the local Pop Warner coaches. In 2010, the youth coaches told Doherty about a kid who had been playing for the Framingham Flyers and would be a freshman at the high school that fall.

Wilkins started right away, too, at defensive end and tight end.

“The kid was just a stud,” Doherty said. “It was no crazy prediction to think he was going to play in the NFL.”

That prediction became a reality last Sunday, when Wilkins appeared in his first NFL game, playing 65 snaps and making four tackles for the Dolphins in their Week 1 loss to the Ravens. This Sunday, Wilkins will be facing his hometown Patriots in Miami.

The Dolphins may be rebuilding this year, but Wilkins is one of their linchpins of the future. He was the 13th overall pick in April’s draft, a disruptive, 315-pound defensive tackle who was the first pick of the new regime led by coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier.

Wilkins has already endeared himself to teammates, coaches, and fans with a goofy personality and humble attitude. After one training camp practice, he carried five sets of teammates’ pads off the field.

“I think he brings a great energy,” Flores said in training camp. “He’s passionate about football, he’s passionate about life. We’re excited about him as a player and we’re excited about him as a person as well. He’s been fun to coach thus far.”

Wilkins is making friends quickly in Miami.

Wilkins, 23, comes to Miami following a decorated career at Clemson. He was a three-time All-American, and helped the Tigers win two national championships. Wilkins excelled just as much off the field; he graduated in 2½ years, was a four-time ACC Honor Roll selection, and delayed his entry into the NFL by a year to earn a master’s degree in athletic leadership.

But before the bright lights of college football and the dollars of the NFL, Wilkins was just a freshman at Framingham High, dominating kids who were two and three years older at Bowditch Field.

“I had a lot of fun that year,” Wilkins said. “It was such a big deal for me to be a freshman on varsity. You don’t see that. I was able to start pretty much from day one. I did all right for a freshman.”

According to Doherty, Wilkins is being modest. He remembers a kid who was so athletic that he could dunk a basketball in ninth grade. And he remembers the first day of preseason camp, when he had Wilkins do a goal-line one-on-one drill with a senior linebacker/team captain.

“Christian just ate him up,” Doherty said. “And this kid played at Holy Cross, a good linebacker.

“Halfway through the season, teams would just run away from him. He got a reputation pretty quickly.”

Framingham isn’t exactly a football hotbed, and college scouts don’t come through very often. Wilkins said he didn’t think the NFL was a possibility until he started playing on the varsity as a freshman.

“Coaches started to come to visit and take interest in me,” he said. “I was like, ‘What the heck?’ And I remember when I was in Framingham, the Boston College coach came and they talk to kids in the area. And they came up and I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I got a chance.’ ”

Wilkins had moved to Framingham from Springfield when he was in sixth grade, but his time there ended following a family tragedy in January 2011. His grandfather, Eurie Stamps, a retired MBTA mechanic, was accidentally shot and killed by a Framingham Police SWAT team during a raid on his home.

Police were searching the home for Stamps’s stepson as part of a drug investigation, and ordered everyone in the house to get on the floor. Stamps, who was watching TV in his living room when they barged in, lay face-down on the floor as an officer pointed a gun at his head. The officer accidentally discharged the weapon, killing Stamps instantly.

The incident led to a national outcry, and the town of Framingham eventually settled with the family in 2016 for $3.75 million and abolished its SWAT team.

Wilkins was devastated, and moved back to Western Massachusetts to end his freshman year. The next fall, he enrolled at the prestigious Sheffield Academy in Connecticut, to build his profile as a football prospect and get a fresh start following the family tragedy.

“It was real tough,” Doherty said. “His family wanted him out, get him away from what had happened.”

In college, Wilkins wore No. 42 in honor of Stamps, who was born in 1942.

“I try to be his legacy,” Wilkins told NFL.com before the April draft.

Wilkins blossomed at Sheffield, playing four years of football and basketball, and becoming one of the highest-rated football prospects in the country.

“Because it’s a boarding school, I had to just grow up, and it just opened up my eyes,” Wilkins said. “I’m sitting next to kids in class from China, from California, from Russia, people from all over, all different walks of life.

“It was just huge for me, and meeting the right people, and making connections I still have to this day.”

Wilkins had his choice of blue-chip college programs, and chose Clemson. After four remarkable seasons, he’s now living his dream in the NFL — a dream that began at Bowditch Field in Framingham, of all places.

“When it gets challenging, I always try to take a step back and remember this is what I wanted, this is the only job I’ve ever wanted, and I’m living it,” Wilkins said. “I’m really getting paid to do what I love, and I love this game and I try to respect the game as much as possible and put my all into it.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin