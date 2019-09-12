The next instinct is panic mode: What sacrifices to the fantasy gods must be made? Who should be dropped? Whom should I trade? Do something! Anything at all!

If you’re anything like me, the euphoria of the 2019 fantasy season had been drained completely by midday Sunday of Week 1. All of the offseason work was being destroyed under a cloud of chaos and inexplicable Marquise Brown touchdowns (anyone who says they saw that coming is a liar).

Sometimes, you want to just live in the preseason moments and never leave. The limitless possibilities of what your fantasy football team might do inevitably exceed what they actually do.

It doesn’t matter how many years this happens, the pull of panic mode arrives all the same. The consequences of unchecked panic can be devastating for a fantasy season. I’ve seen too many people jump ship on surefire talent simply because of a bad opening week.

Before panic mode triggers an even greater disaster, think about a few situations from Week 1 and try to be reasonable:

■ The Jets’ injuries. Things were looking up for the Jets for three quarters against the Bills, but it all fell apart as Buffalo rallied for a 17-16 win. Worse was the news during the week that quarterback Sam Darnold has been ruled out indefinitely with mono, and running back Le’Veon Bell is getting an MRI on his shoulder.

Both for the real-life Jets and the fantasy implications, this is all terrible news. But if you have wide receiver Jamison Crowder, he’s still a viable option. In fact, with the way things appear headed, he may be the only viable option in New York’s offense. Crowder may continue to be a PPR dream.

■ Are the Steelers still among the fantasy elite? The Patriots dismantled the Steelers, 33-3, Sunday night. It was as much a positive sign for New England as it was a potential disaster signal for Pittsburgh.

Having said that, it’s probably too early to rule out quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as a legitimate fantasy starter. Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster won’t be facing the likes of Stephon Gilmore in coverage every week, and James Conner should find more room both as a runner and pass catcher in the coming games. Stay the course with at least a few of the Steelers.

■ The Browns were supposed to be good? After an offseason of hype, the Browns fell flat in a 43-13 loss at home to the Titans. Fingers have been pointed in various directions, but Cleveland could right the ship on “Monday Night Football” against the Jets.

Given New York’s own problems, it’s the perfect chance for quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to do a quick reboot. And if the Browns get a lead, running back Nick Chubb would be let loose for some late points.

■ Can the Buccaneers be trusted? New coach Bruce Arians was supposed to come in and facilitate the process of quarterback Jameis Winston reaching his full potential. That may still happen, but Week 1 provided a glimpse of the old Winston, as he threw three interceptions in a 31-17 loss to the 49ers.

Arians might still turn around his quarterback’s play, but regardless, other options on the team remain usable in your fantasy lineup. Running back Ronald Jones could get more and more of the carries, and the pass-catching corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and O.J. Howard should profit off of a friendly schedule the next two weeks against the Panthers and Giants.

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @haydenhbird.