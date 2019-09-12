Trevor Siemian will start in Darnold’s place, and could be the starter moving forward until Darnold recovers. The Jets have a game at New England in Week 3 before they have a bye-week break, and then games at Philadelphia, at home against Dallas and New England before a road game at Jacksonville on Oct. 27 to cap a rough opening stretch.

New York Jets coach Adam Gase announced Thursday the second-year quarterback has mononucleosis and will miss at least the team’s game against the Browns on Monday night.

Sam Darnold is sick and sidelined — likely for several weeks.

When a reporter pointed out that mono usually takes several weeks from which to heal, Gase nodded.

‘‘Oh, I’m aware,’’ Gase said. ‘‘Good thing we’ve got the early bye week.’’

Darnold was sent home by the team Wednesday with what Gase said was ‘‘strep throat or something.’’

Team doctors later told Gase that antibiotics weren’t working as quickly as expected, leading to the diagnosis.

‘‘He’s going through some of these tests to kind of see where he’s at with all this,’’ Gase said. ‘‘I know he’s out this week. Then, past that, I’ll have more information as we go.’’

The coach said Darnold’s biggest concern is weight loss. Gase added Darnold has already lost about 5 pounds.

Nearly overshadowed in the stunning news about the quarterback was Gase announcing that running back Le’Veon Bell would be among the players sitting out of practice because of a sore shoulder.

Bell was solid in his Jets debut last Sunday, his first game in nearly 20 months after sitting out in a contract dispute with Pittsburgh. Bell wrote on Twitter that an MRI revealed no damage to his shoulder and he’s expecting to play against the Browns.

Beckham accusation

Odell Beckham Jr.’s going back to New York seeking revenge.

Not on the Giants.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver added some spice to the Browns’ upcoming matchup with Jets next Monday by accusing former Cleveland defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of getting him injured in a preseason game two years ago.

Beckham said he’s been told by Browns players that Williams, who was Cleveland’s interim coach for the final eight games last season and is now the Jets’ defensive coordinator, instructed them to ‘‘take me out of the game.’’

‘‘I had people who were here when he was here telling us, ‘If you get a chance, take a shot at him. If you can hurt him. I guarantee he’s going to leave the game hurt.’ And stuff like that,’’ Beckham said. ‘‘It’s fine. It’s football, in a sense.’’

During the 2017 exhibition game, Beckham jumped to catch a pass and was hit low by former Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun as he came down.

Beckham managed to avoid hurting his knee but sustained a severe ankle sprain, which he claims has led to other leg injuries. But Beckham believes Boddy-Calhoun acted on Williams’s instructions.

Patriots represented

Richard Seymour, Tedy Bruschi, Ben Coates, Corey Dillon, Willie McGinest, and Rodney Harrison were among the notable former Patriots who are part of the 122-member list of modern-era player nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2020.

First-time eligible candidates Troy Polamalu and Patrick Willis are among the nominees.