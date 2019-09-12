“It definitely felt good, to break the ice in a sense,’’ Winovich said. “It’s like you are not really sure what to expect because even in preseason people talked about, ‘Oh, the speed is going to be different [in a regular-season game].’ There are different levels to it. There are special teams. There’s defense . . . It definitely felt good just to be able to have that experience and get that first game under my belt. That’s in the past. I’m looking forward to Miami this week and taking things one step at a time.’’

The rookie defensive end/outside linebacker with the high-revving engine is aiming to build on that performance as he gets his first taste of NFL life on the road this week in Miami.

FOXBOROUGH — Chase Winovich got his feet wet on opening night, playing 38 snaps for a defense that held his hometown Steelers to 3 points. He also played another 13 special teams snaps.

Different world

Brian Flores rejected the notion that he’s trying to build the Dolphins in the Patriots’ image, telling reporters Thursday that path isn’t possible.

Advertisement

“It’s not. There are different players in this building. We’re trying to build the Miami Dolphins, I’ll say that first and foremost,’’ said Flores, the Dolphins’ first year head coach, who was on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England for 15 years. “New England has their players, their coaches, their own organization. We’re the Miami Dolphins, and we’re trying to build something here.

“Each player is different. Each coach is different. How you coach differently. It’s all different. To build something in the likeness of someone else — that’s not how it works. We’re going to have our own personality as a team, our own culture. That’s the goal.’’

Gronk’s injuries

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared on CBS News and dropped a staggering statistic about his health when asked if he would let his son play football.

Advertisement

“I would let my son play football, but first off, I would educate him on the game. Educate him on what I went through,’’ said Gronkowski. “I truly believe any injury that you receive is fixable. I went through it. I had nine surgeries. Probably had like 20 concussions in my life, no lie. I remember five, like, blackout ones.’’

No changes

The Patriots’ injury report remained the same with right tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder), tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle), and running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring) listed as limited . . . The Dolphins had three players sit out practice: safety Reshad Jones (ankle), receiver Albert Wilson (hip/calf), and linebacker (and former Patriot) Trent Harris (foot) . . . The Patriots are 1-5 in their last six games in Miami . . . Belichick is 24-14 against the Dolphins since taking over as New England’s coach in 2000.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.