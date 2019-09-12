This is why the Patriots — who officially signed Brown on Monday — would not have known about the civil sexual assault lawsuit, unless someone broke that confidentiality agreement.

Antonio Brown and Britney Taylor had representatives who were in communication with each other over the last few months regarding Taylor’s lawsuit, and those parties had an agreement those discussions would remain confidential, according to a report from ESPN on Thursday night.

Taylor’s federal lawsuit, filed Tuesday, alleges Brown sexually assaulted her three times in the past two years. Brown’s reps have denied the report, with Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus calling it a “money grab.”

The league has the option to place Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list, a move that would effectively remove him from action while the investigation is ongoing. However, nothing has been determined at this point.

Brown has practiced the last two days with the Patriots, and when he was asked Wednesday about Brown preparing to play Sunday against the Dolphins, coach Bill Belichick said, “We’re taking it one day at a time. Just like we always do.”

