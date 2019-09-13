The NFL will not place Antonio Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list, because he is not under criminal investigation, according to ESPN.
That would leave the Patriots wide receiver eligible to play Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami.
Brown was hit with a federal civil lawsuit Tuesday accusing him of rape and sexual assault. The NFL has begun an investigation, which will include interviews with Brown and his accuser.
Brown practiced with the Patriots Wednesday and Thursday, going through receiving drills with Tom Brady..
