Wide receiver Antonio Brown made his Patriots debut Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins, but was not available to the media after New England’s shutout win.

By the time reporters were allowed into the visitors’ locker room, Brown had already departed, with his belongings cleared out and nameplate removed. A member of the Patriots’ PR staff confirmed Brown would not be speaking to the media, which is a punishable offense by league rules.

On the team’s opening drive of the game, quarterback Tom Brady’s first three passes went to Brown. Later in the half, Brown also rushed for five yards and caught a 20-yard touchdown. Brown was targeted four times but failed to connect for a reception in the second half. He finished with four catches for 56 yards on a team-high eight targets.