Antonio Brown rejected an offer of a settlement of more than $2 million with Britney Taylor, according to a report from ESPN.
Brown, who has been accused of rape and sexual assault by Taylor, was reportedly given a deadline of last Sunday night to sign the deal. When Brown refused, that’s when Taylor, Brown’s former trainer, took her suit public. The civil lawsuit was officially filed Tuesday.
Per ESPN, settlement discussions between the sides began as early as April. Brown was signed by the Patriots this month.
