Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown will play in Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Brown, who was signed last Saturday, practiced with the team the week leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. tip-off and traveled with the team to Miami.
The news came shortly after a league source confirmed to the Globe the NFL will meet on Monday with Britney Taylor, the woman who earlier this week accused Brown of rape.
Brown worked out on the field at Hard Rock Stadium prior to kickoff.
