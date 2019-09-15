Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown will play in Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Brown, who was signed last Saturday, practiced with the team the week leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. tip-off and traveled with the team to Miami.

The news came shortly after a league source confirmed to the Globe the NFL will meet on Monday with Britney Taylor, the woman who earlier this week accused Brown of rape.