NFL investigators will meet with Antonio Brown’s accuser on Monday, a source confirmed to the Globe, officially launching the league’s investigation into sexual assault and rape allegations made against Brown by his trainer, Britney Taylor, in a civil lawsuit in Florida.

Brown is permitted to play in the Patriots’ Week 2 game at Miami on Sunday, as the league has not yet begun its own investigation. But Brown’s status could change following Monday’s meeting between Taylor and NFL investigators, who will ask Taylor to tell her side of the story and she if she has any further evidence beyond what she presented in her lawsuit. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will not be present at the meeting, as he is not involved in the league’s investigative work.