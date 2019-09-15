NFL investigators will meet with Antonio Brown’s accuser on Monday, a source confirmed to the Globe, officially launching the league’s investigation into sexual assault and rape allegations made against Brown by his trainer, Britney Taylor, in a civil lawsuit in Florida.
Brown is permitted to play in the Patriots’ Week 2 game at Miami on Sunday, as the league has not yet begun its own investigation. But Brown’s status could change following Monday’s meeting between Taylor and NFL investigators, who will ask Taylor to tell her side of the story and she if she has any further evidence beyond what she presented in her lawsuit. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will not be present at the meeting, as he is not involved in the league’s investigative work.
Advertisement
If Taylor prevents compelling evidence, the NFL’s personal conduct policy allows Goodell to place Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list (the equivalent of paid leave) for an indefinite amount of time. But the meeting with Taylor could also be just the beginning of the NFL’s investigation, and Goodell could allow Brown to continue to play until the investigation or the legal process advances further.
As of Sunday morning, the NFL did not have concrete plans to meet with Brown on Tuesday or any other time following its meeting with Taylor on Monday.
Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.