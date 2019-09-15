Wynn spent a brief stint in the blue medical tent before slowly walking to the locker room under his own power.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Patriots’ blowout win over the Dolphins could come with a price as Isaiah Wynn departed in the first quarter after the left tackle suffered a foot injury.

The second-year player playing in his second career game was listed as questionable to return but was later downgraded to out shortly after halftime.

Korey Cunningham, who was acquired during the last week of the preseason in a trade with the Cardinals, replaced Wynn.

New England already was without right tackle Marcus Cannon, who was inactive because of a shoulder injury. Veteran Marshall Newhouse, who was signed this week, started in his place.

Cannon was hurt in the season-opening win against the Steelers but practiced all week on a limited basis and was classified as questionable on Friday. Cannon went through an on-field workout with strength coach Moses Cabrera before the game and looked fluid but without contact it wasn’t enough for the veteran to gain clearance.

“It’s been pretty whirlwindish, chaotic [week], just trying to be a pro, handle it, and go about my business,’’ said Newhouse. “. . . At this point I think I’ve seen everything there is to see as a lineman, so I’ve just got to handle it.’’

Playing a full game

Despite the final score of 43-0, Tom Brady played the entire game. Josh Rosen subbed in for Ryan Fitzpatrick for Miami, but Jarrett Stidham didn’t play a down.

“We’re playing 60 minutes,” Bill Belichick said.

Brady also wasn’t surprised he was in and throwing late in the game.

“No,” Brady said. “Last year [in Miami] it came down to 60 minutes of football. We were talking about 60 minutes of football and that’s what it took.”

Notably, both Dolphins coach Brian Flores and Belichick were using their timeouts to the very end even when game was out of hand. Patriots players said that that time is still useful to go over situations that might come up again in a more competitive game.

Heads up

Devin McCourty had an animated conversation with an official after he was flagged for initiating contact with his helmet on a play in the fourth quarter but said after reviewing the play that his head was too low and if he’d been playing with better fundamentals the hit would have come from his shoulder.

“He just said I used my helmet,” McCourty said. “I was mad and then I told him it was actually a pretty good call once I saw the replay.”

McCourty said he hoped the NFL wouldn’t fine him and said he didn’t think the play was fine-worthy.

“I’ve got too many kids for that,” McCourty joked.

A pick-me-up

Stephon Gilmore scored the first touchdown of his eight-year career when he returned a Fitzpatrick interception 54 yards in the fourth quarter. “It felt good,’’ he said. “I always wanted a pick-6. I had one my rookie year but they called it back, so I finally got on the board.’’ . . . This is the first time a team coached by Belichick has not given up a touchdown in three straight games since he did it with the Browns in 1992 . . . Belichick improved to 25-14 against the Dolphins since taking the Patriots head coaching job in 2000 . . . Julian Edelman was a little feisty. He had some back-and-forth jawing with Dolphins cornerback (and former teammate) Eric Rowe, safety Bobby McCain, and the Miami sideline . . .Guard Jermaine Eluemunor, a late-summer acquisition, was inactive after playing against the Steelers. Defensive end Deatrich Wise was a surprise scratch as rookie defensive tackle Byron Cowart made his debut. Rookie receiver Jakobi Meyers was inactive as he moved down the depth chart with Antonio Brown’s arrival. Running backs Damien Harris and Brandon Bolden, and cornerback Joejuan Williams rounded out New England’s inactives . . . The Patriots earned their 27th shutout in franchise history, 10th under Belichick. It was their first blanking since 2016, when they shut out Houston, 27-0. It marked their fifth shutout of Miami and first since a 28-0 win in 2012.

Kyle Van Noy gives Stephon Gilmore a ride after Gilmore returned a pick 54 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Nora Princiotti of the Globe staff contributed. Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.