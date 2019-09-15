MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — There was a foot note, of sorts, to the Patriots’ 43-0 annihilation of the Dolphins yesterday, an anomaly among all the impressive numbers posted on both sides of the ball.

Gostkowski, who was 4 for 4 on field-goal attempts and 3 for 3 on PATs in last week’s destruction of the Steelers, is working with a new holder this season, as punter Jake Bailey has replaced the departed Ryan Allen.

But the kicker wouldn’t point to having to make any adjustments with his special teams comrade after his Sunday struggles.

He would only point to himself.

“I just flat-out stunk.”

The kicker’s woes began when he missed a 48-yard field goal wide right with 8:32 left in the second quarter.

A little more than seven minutes later, Tom Brady hit Antonio Brown with a 20-yard touchdown pass that made it 13-0.

But instead of the Patriots taking a two-touchdown lead into the locker room at the half, Gostkowski missed the extra point wide left.

“Just move on,” he said. “That’s the name of the game. There’s no hiding when you screw up.”

Gostkowski did convert a 28-yard attempt in the third quarter to make it 16-0, and tacked on three more extra points along the way as the rout was on.

But instead of ending his day on an upbeat note, and delivering a final kick in the pants to the Dolphins, his last attempt — a PAT after James White hauled in a 10-yard pass from Brady that made it 43-0 — missed in the other direction, wide right.

“I’m just ticked off that you let one miss lead into more than one, that’s unlike me,’’ Gostkowski acknowledged.

“It is what it is.”

On a day that the man he replaced in New England, Adam Vinatieri, coincidentally also missed two extra points in a win over the Titans, Gostkowski, who has only missed nine PATs in 658 attempts in his 14-year career, offered no further reflection or explanation.

“I sucked. I’ll be fine.”

