The Steelers acquired defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins Monday for a first-round pick in 2020, according to multiple reports.

Fitzpatrick, who had requested a trade out of Miami after the Dolphins’ awful start, is a 6-foot-1-inch, 207-pounder who was a first-round pick out of Alabama. The 22-year-old had a pair of interceptions last season for Miami, and had six tackles with one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Sunday’s 43-0 loss to the Patriots.