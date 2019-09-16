The Steelers acquired defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins Monday for a first-round pick in 2020, according to multiple reports.
Fitzpatrick, who had requested a trade out of Miami after the Dolphins’ awful start, is a 6-foot-1-inch, 207-pounder who was a first-round pick out of Alabama. The 22-year-old had a pair of interceptions last season for Miami, and had six tackles with one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Sunday’s 43-0 loss to the Patriots.
Miami, which has started the season 0-2, has allowed a total of 102 points thus far. Fitzpatrick, who has played both corner and safety in his NFL career, would likely step in for starting safety Sean Davis, who suffered a shoulder injury in Pittsburgh’s 28-26 loss Sunday to Seattle.
