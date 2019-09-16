Wynn spent a brief stint in the blue medical tent on the Patriots’ sideline after getting injured in the first quarter before slowly walking to the locker room. The second-year player out of Georgia, who was playing in his second career game, was downgraded to out shortly after halftime.

Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn had an MRI after he suffered a toe injury early in Sunday’s 43-0 win at Miami , according to a league source Monday.

New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn headed to the locker room after injuring his toe Sunday.

With right tackle Marcus Cannon inactive, the Patriots were forced to go with Korey Cunningham and Marshall Newhouse, two tackles with very little experience in the Patriots’ system.

Newhouse’s skills were put to the test when he had to shift from right to left tackle after Wynn exited the game. The midgame transition was certainly a challenge, one that was likely exacerbated by the fact that Newhouse was also making his Patriots debut.

The 30-year-old veteran signed last Wednesday, and fast-tracked his way to playing every snap of Sunday’s game.

Cunningham entered the game at right tackle once Newhouse shifted over. The 24-year-old played primarily on the left side last season with the Cardinals.

After watching video of the Patriots’ victory, Bill Belichick came away impressed with what he saw from his new guys, especially considering the oppressive heat and humidity.

“I thought they held up fairly well, in I’d say, pretty tough conditions, and we played quite a bit of football offensively — we had the ball for whatever it was, 36-37 minutes,’’ said the coach. “They definitely got put to the test there and held up OK.

“Minimal number of major errors and penalties and things like that. It wasn’t perfect by any stretch, but no real disasters, so hopefully we can build on last week — or in Korey’s case the last couple of weeks — and the practice and walkthroughs and time we spent here with now some game experience, where of course all of that happens at a different speed, a different tempo, and it’s not quite the way it’s drawn up in the playbook, it’s real football.

“So, just take it one day at a time, just keep grinding away, and see how it goes.’’

What was it like to switch sides as an offensive tackle?

“It’s like wiping with the other hand,” Newhouse said Monday. “Your hips are flipped. All the plays are flipped. It’s difficult.”

Cannon was hurt in the season-opening win against the Steelers but practiced all week on a limited basis and was classified as questionable Friday. Cannon went through an on-field workout with strength coach Moses Cabrera before the game and looked fluid, but, without contact, it wasn’t enough for the veteran to gain clearance.

The contributions of Cunningham and Newhouse are coming in a time of need for the Patriots, considering the status of Wynn and center David Andrews, who is out for the year.

Newhouse said offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia has stressed the importance of accountability.

Should he be needed at left tackle, Newhouse didn’t seem fazed by the potential move. While studying the playbook, he said he’s made an effort to know as much as possible about all position on the line.

Still, there will always be a bit of an adjustment.

“I don’t think anything like that is ever natural,” he said. “It’s hard to do.

Nicole Yang of the Boston.com staff contributed. Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.