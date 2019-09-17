The NFL completed the first step of its investigation into sexual assault allegations against Patriots receiver Antonio Brown on Monday, with league officials meeting with his accuser for 10 hours, a source confirmed to the Globe.

However, the matter still appears to be a long way from being resolved. Two sources said the league has not yet scheduled any follow-up interview with Brown. One source said it might be several weeks until the NFL has any updates.

Brown remains eligible to play for the Patriots despite the rape and sexual assault allegations made last week by his trainer, Britney Taylor, in a civil lawsuit in Florida. Brown’s status has not changed following Monday’s meeting, and as of now he is eligible to play this Sunday against the Jets.