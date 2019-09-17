Benenoch, who worked out for the Patriots last week, has played in 35 career NFL games with 22 starts, all for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay drafted him in the fifth round in 2016. Benenoch played for UCLA in college.

New England is signing free-agent OL Caleb Benenoch, according to the NFL Network.

After the offensive line took another hit Sunday, the Patriots are bringing in a reinforcement.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder made 16 starts at right guard last year. He can also play tackle.

The signing comes after left tackle Isaiah Wynn had an MRI on his toe Monday. Wynn was injured during the Dolphins game. According to the NFL Network, Wynn is week-to-week with turf toe and, while his injury is not season-ending, could miss some time.

With David Andrews out for the year and right tackle Marcus Cannon inactive with a shoulder injury Sunday, the Patriots offensive line depth was tested when Wynn went out.

The newly-acquired Marshall Newhouse started for Cannon at right tackle, then moved over to the left side when Wynn went out with Korey Cunningham coming in to play right tackle.

