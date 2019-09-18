Browns tight end David Njoku broke his right wrist against the New York Jets and may need surgery. Njoku, who suffered a concussion on the same play, was injured in first quarter of Cleveland’s 23-3 victory in New York when he jumped to catch Baker Mayfield’s high throw and was undercut by cornerback Nate Harrison . Njoku will visit a specialist before an operation is scheduled, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not divulged any details of the injury . . . Oakland Raiders left guard Richie Incognito practiced for the first time Wednesday after returning from a two-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy . . . The Dallas Cowboys waived defensive end Taco Charlton , a 2017 first-round pick out of Michigan, who didn’t live up to his billing and was released to make room for defensive end Robert Quinn , who was suspended the first two games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers and is set for his Dallas debut Sunday at home against Miami . . . Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher underwent surgery Monday on a core muscle injury and will be out for an indefinite period.

With New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees scheduled to undergo surgery on his injured right thumb Wednesday, coach Sean Payton issued no timetable for Brees’ return and had no immediate plans to put Brees on injured reserve. Also unclear was who would step up to fill the void for the Saints in Sunday’s game in Seattle after Payton declined to name a starter between backup Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill . Bridgewater, who entered last Sunday’s loss to the Rams after Brees was injured, started 28 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2014-15 before he was derailed by a serious knee injury. Hill, meanwhile, who played quarterback at Brigham Young, has played a variety of position for the Saints the past two seasons, including QB.

Basketball

Wizards’ Thomas has surgery

With guard John Wall out for at least half of the season because of a ruptured Achilles, the Washington Wizards were dealt yet another blow when guard Isaiah Thomas underwent thumb surgery. Thomas, who signed with the Wizards as a free agent July 16, is expected to miss six to eight weeks, according to the team. Thomas ruptured the radial collateral ligament in his left thumb during routine workouts Monday . . . Joe Tsai completed his $3.5 billion purchase of the Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Center from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov and hired former Turner Sports president David Levy to oversee both

. . . Minnesota Lynx general manager and coach Cheryl Reeve was chosen the WNBA basketball executive of the year after steering the team to its ninth straight playoff appearance.

College football

Kansas football player charged

University of Kansas football player Thomas Patrick Barrett, a sophomore linebacker from Cleveland, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to two counts of contributing to a child’s miscondcut after his Aug. 31 arrest at a Lawrence bar, where the 21-year-old player provided two 17-year-old girls with alcohol . . . Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson will travel to the Volunteers’ game at No. 9 Florida after getting arrested last month on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge. Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt said Thompson, who returned to practice last week after his Aug. 24 arrest and suspenion, will make the trip but noted it does not necessarily mean the sophomore will play Saturday. Pruitt also said linebacker Jeremy Banks will make the trip after he was arrested for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop early Sunday morning . . . The University of Texas at San Antonio introduced a new policy this semester prohibiting students with a confirmed history of violence or sexual abuse from joining athletic programs. Students who have been convicted, pleaded guilty or no contest to such crimes, even as a juvenile, will be banned from school sports teams

Miscellany

Kipnis done in Cleveland?

A broken right wrist ended the regular season of Jason Kipnis, but the two-time All-Star second baseman feared it could mean the end of his tenure with the Cleveland Indians. The 32-year-old Kipnis has spent his his entire professional career with the Indians since being drafted in 2009, but it is unlikely the team will pick up his $16.5 million option for next year, which would make him a free agent for the first time . . . Rick Pitino settled lawsuits with the University of Louisville’s athletic association stemming from his departure from the school, with the former men’s basketball coach’s personnel file changing his termination to a resignation. Although he sued for more than $38.7 million in November 2017, Pitino received no money in the settlement . . . Univeristy of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley returned to work full time, less than two weeks after underoing delicate disk surgery for a degenerative spinal condition . . . Canadian ice dancing stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announced their retirement from the sport in an emotional video posted on Twitter.

. . . US bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic medalist who won silver as the driver at both the 2014 Sochi Games and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze as a brakeman at the 2010 Vancouver Games, announced she will not compete this season because she is pregnant, though she plans to return in a year to continue preparations for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. . . The International Judo Federation suspended Iran from all international competitions because of its ongoing boycott against athletes from Israel, which Iranian political officials refuse to recognize as a country . . . Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 knockouts) will move up two weight classes to challege 36-year-old Russian Sergey Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) for his light heavyweight title Nov. 2 in Las Vegas . . . Alan Maloney, a New Jersey high school referee who told a wrestler he had to cut his dreadlocks to avoid a forfeit, was suspended for two years . . . Maximum Security won’t run in this weekend’s $1 million Pennsylvania Derby because of a colon issue. While not considered to be career-threatening, trainer Jason Servis said the Haskell and Florida Derby winner developed the problem shortly after a workout.