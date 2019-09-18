Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made his first appearance of the year on the injury report Wednesday, with the team listing him as “limited” with a calf injury.
Brady, who appeared to be walking with a slight limp toward the end of Sunday’s 43-0 win over the Dolphins, was spotted by reporters during media access to Wednesday’s practice. He appeared to be moving without an issue.
In addition to Brady, fullback James Develin (neck) and linebacker Shilique Calhoun (not injury-related) were listed as being absent from Wednesday’s workout. Offensive linemen Caleb Benonoch (calf) and Marcus Cannon (shoulder), and tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) joined Brady in a limited capacity. And running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring) was listed as a full participant.
Advertisement
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow Christopher Price@cpriceNFL.