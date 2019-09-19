When asked if he was in good standing to remain on the active roster, Brown said, “I’m super grateful to be here. I’m thankful to Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. I’ve got a lot of the offense to learn and catch up [on], but I’m excited and grateful to be here and be a part of these guys.’’

Brown, who fielded just four questions, said he was “super grateful” to be a part of the Patriots organization and that was just going to “focus on ball.’’

FOXBOROUGH — Antonio Brown made his first appearance in the Patriots locker room during a media access window Thursday afternoon, sidestepping questions about his off-field issues and sticking with football answers.

When Brown was pressed about whether he had received any word from the NFL about his availability going forward, he stuck to football.

“I appreciate that question,’’ he said. “I’m just here to focus on ball and look forward to get out there in the home stadium with the team.’’

Brown appears on track to do just that Sunday when the Patriots host the Jets at 1 p.m.

The receiver signed with the Patriots Sept. 9 and was hit with a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and rape a day later.

He made his Patriots debut last Sunday, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown from Brady.

“It’s been a tremendous honor [working with Brady],’’ Brown said. “He’s been here a long time, a lot of details, a lot of work ethic. Great guy to be around just to inspire everyone here.’’

Brown seems have bought into the Patriots team-first mantra when he was asked what the process has been like getting up to speed in New England with everything else that has been going on his life.

“Well, it’s football,’’ he said. “I’m grateful to play football. Every time you walk in the doors here, you [do] the best for the team. So, every time I walk in here, I just want to make sure I’m preparing to give these guys my best.’’

Antonio Brown spoke to the media for the first time as a Patriot. Asked about his availability moving forward, he said: “I appreciate that question. I’m just here to focus on ball and looking forward to getting out there in the home stadium and being with the team.” pic.twitter.com/UlNgcmlr2U — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) September 19, 2019

