“It’s a home environment — a family environment — I love these guys,’’ said Gordon. “They corralled around me to support me and show me love and I appreciate that each and every day that I’m here. It’s just easy to come in and do what I have to do.’’

Just minutes before Antonio Brown spoke to the media for the first time since joining the Patriots, fellow receiver Gordon chatted with reporters just a few feet away.

FOXBOROUGH – A month into his return to New England and a year after he arrived from Cleveland, Josh Gordon said Thursday he “feels like I’m back home.’’

Gordon made his Patriots debut in Week 4 last season and acknowledged it’s been an easier transition into this season after the league reinstated him from an indefinite suspension Aug. 16. Keeping his head in the playbook helped keep him involved.

“Last year was kind of on the fly,’’ he said. “I got traded [two weeks] into the season. I had to pick up [the offense] as I was going along. And the injury at the same time, it was a lot to take on. This year, I have more familiarity with it. I got extra time in the offseason to study what I already knew and then when I got in here, I was able to kind of pick up where I left off — or even better, I would say. So, it’s pretty smooth right now.’’

Gordon has 5 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown through two weeks.

“Josh has worked hard and he’s made progress,’’ Bill Belichick said this week. “I think he still has a long way to go. We have 14 regular-season games left, so we’ll see how it goes.’’

Jets coach Adam Gase said this week he thought Gordon,“looks big to me, in a good way. He looks like he’s in really good shape.’’

Gordon said Thursday he didn’t try to get bigger, it “just happened’’ while training in the offseason.

“I’ve always been big. In pads, you’re going to look bigger,’’ he said. “More importantly, it’s about how fast I can get away.’’

Looking good

Tom Brady did some quick high-stepping and light jogging and didn’t look remotely uncomfortable during the window when media were allowed to watch Thursday’s practice. Brady was listed as limited on the practice/participation report for the second straight day but by the looks of things, he will be under center Sunday, where he’s set to face the Jets for the 34th time as a starter. He’s 27-6 against them . . . Attendance at practice was the same as Wednesday as fullback James Develin (neck) and outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun (not injury related) were absent . . . Right tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder), tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle), and offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch (calf) were limited . . . For the Jets, defensive standouts Quinnen Williams (ankle) and C.J. Mosley (groin) as well as receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) did not participate in practice, casting doubt on their availability for Sunday.

