Rosen, a second-year pro considered a potential franchise quarterback, will make his first start for Miami at Dallas on Sunday.

A person familiar with the decision confirmed the change to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not announced it.

Josh Rosen will replace Ryan Fitzpatrick this week as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins and try to jump-start a team that has been outscored, 102-10, in the first two games.

Rosen was traded in April after only one season with the Arizona Cardinals, who took him in the first round of the 2018 draft. The rebuilding Dolphins are eager to stop a revolving door at the position that is on its 21st starter since Dan Marino’s last game 20 years ago.

Regardless of how Rosen plays, the Dolphins are expected to use one of their three first-round picks in 2020 on a quarterback.

Fitzpatrick, 36, was never considered a long-term solution and had a passer rating of 39.9 in the first two games. Rosen takes over an offense that netted 38 yards in the first three quarters of Sunday’s 43-0 loss to the Patriots as Miami was shut out at home for the first time since 2010.

Rosen came off the bench in the fourth quarter and went 7 for 18 for 97 yards with an interception. He had two long passes dropped.

Rosen was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft but became expendable in Arizona when the Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick to select Kyler Murray. A day later, the Dolphins acquired Rosen for two draft picks to become part of their rebuilding effort.

Jets’ Adams appeals

Jets safety Jamal Adams is appealing his fine from the NFL for roughing the passer against Cleveland and said officials apologized after the game for calling the penalty.

Adams ranted on Twitter late Wednesday night, calling the NFL a joke for fining him $21,056 for his hit on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the first quarter of New York’s 23-3 loss Monday night. He called the league ‘‘a damn joke.’’

On Thursday, Adams didn’t back down from those comments. He said the call bothered him because he believed it to be legal, and adds that next time, he might just tag a player on the hip and say, ‘‘He’s it.’’ Adams also suggested the NFL put quarterbacks in red no-contact jerseys.

He adds that the officials went to the Jets’ coaching staff and said they made the incorrect call on that penalty.

A steal, then a crash

Two suspects are being penalized after they allegedly stole a life-sized cutout of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, then crashed their getaway car.

Lawrence (Kan.) police said a man and woman grabbed the cutout at a McDonald’s restaurant Monday, ran out the door, then jumped into a car and sped away.

Officers investigating a nearby two-car accident saw the cutout in one of the vehicles. Compton said the vehicle also matched the description of the car that drove away from the McDonald's.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the two were issued notices to appear for theft and were cited in the accident. One person was treated for minor injuries.

The cutout of the popular Chiefs quarterback wasn’t damaged.

Newton sits again

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton missed his third straight day of practice with a mid-foot sprain, but coach Ron Rivera isn’t ready to name his starter. Kyle Allen is Carolina’s backup . . . The Raiders acquired wide receiver and returner Trevor Davis in a trade with the Packers for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick. The Raiders finalized the deal to add depth with receiver and returner Dwayne Harris dealing with an ankle injury.